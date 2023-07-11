Passengers jump out after smoke fills Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express coach in Odisha. Watch

Smoke was witnessed in one of the coaches of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express near Odisha's Brahmapur Station on Tuesday. The incident comes a month after the triple-train accident in Balasore involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train

The incident took place due to "brake binding" as a sack got stuck in the wheel of a coach, a railway officer said adding that the sack was removed and the fire was put out using a fire extinguisher.

"The smoke was not due to any mishap but brake binding as a sack had got stuck in a wheel of a coach. We have removed the sack from the wheel and also used a fire extinguisher. The train halted for around 15-30 minutes. A thorough check will be carried out at Brahmapur station," Railway officer Basanta Kumar Satpathy said.

The incident comes a month after the triple-train accident in Balasore involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed at least 291 lives and injured over 1000.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three Railway officials in connection with the accident.