Smriti Irani asks internet ‘what's cooking’, Sena MP reacts: ‘Let me share…’

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a swipe at Union minister Smriti Irani after the latter shared glimpses of her personal life on social media. In an Instagram post, the minister of women and child development shared a picture of herself in kitchen with the caption, “What's cooking?” with hashtags #instameinaajkyahai (What's happening on Instagram today) and #longtimenosee.

As the photograph was shared amid outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old woman allegedly by the son of a BJP leader, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the minister for a “disastrous PR exercise to promote Instagram posts.” On Irani's ‘What's cooking?’ caption, Chaturvedi said “let me share, in case she missed”.

“A young 19 year old woman’s life was snuffed out by a former BJP MoS’ son as she resisted attempts to be pushed into prostitution,” the Sena MP said in a tweet. “Of course ‘silly’ of us to hope with all our ‘souls’ to get you to speak up," she added, in a veiled jibe at Irani over the controversy surrounding the ownership of "Silly Soul Café and Bar" in Assagao, North Goa.

“What a disastrous PR exercise to promote Instagram posts, got into trouble with Silly Souls but continues with what’s cooking PR plugs. Wish the money was better utilised by @MinistryWCD” Chaturvedi said in another tweet.

BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in the death of a 19-year-old woman who worked at the resort as a receptionist. Police said that the trio initially tried to mislead the investigation but confessed to the crime after stern interrogation.

The body of the victim was recovered early Friday morning by the State Disaster Response Force from Cheela canal where the accused had dumped her. An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman. The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by Arya, was demolished late Friday night, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

