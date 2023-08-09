Smriti Irani objects to Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' gesture: Only misogynist…

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made his first speech in the Lok Sabha after being reinstated as the MP. However, he did not stay put in the House to listen to the reply as he had a programme scheduled at 3pm in Rajasthan. Reminding of his famous hug and wink which took place during the last no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in 2018, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a similar gesture as he was exiting the Lok Sabha. While Union minister Smriti Irani started her statement following Rahul Gandhi's speech on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi was believed to have blown a flying kiss on his way out.

Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi's gesture while leaving the Lok Sabha was objectionable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No confidence motion: Follow LIVE updates

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "The person who spoke before me misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. It shows the khandhan he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women," Smriti Irani said.

Such undignified conduct was never before seen in Parliament of the country, Smriti Irani said.

'Is this not chichora type behaviour': BJP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss' and based what this shameful behaviour was.

"Last time aankh maari.

This time he blows a “flying kiss”

Shameful behaviour by Rahul Gandhi vis a vis Smriti Irani ji

Is this not disgraceful & chichora type behaviour? Ironical he speaks about women issues," Shehzad said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss' and based what this shameful behaviour was.

"Last time aankh maari.

This time he blows a “flying kiss”

Shameful behaviour by Rahul Gandhi vis a vis Smriti Irani ji

Is this not disgraceful & chichora type behaviour? Ironical he speaks about women issues," Shehzad said.

In 2018, when the Lok Sabha was debating the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi walked up to PM Modi's seat and gave him a hug. By then, Rahul Gandhi had already spoken. As he returned to his seat, he was seen winking at someone as the House was still reeling under the impact of his sudden hug to PM Modi.

After Smriti Irani raised her objection on Wednesday, it is believed women BJP MPs complained to the Speaker against Rahul Gandhi's apparent flying kiss. Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says, "By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India...What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded," Union minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON