Rahul Gandhi speech highlights: BJP MPs complain to Lok Sabha Speaker against Congress leader blowing ‘flying kiss’
Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion highlights: The three-day debate on no-confidence motion set off with a fiery start on Tuesday with Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi initiating the debate on behalf of the INDIA bloc, talked about ‘one India’ and alleged the central government of creating ‘two Manipurs’.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speak for the motion on the second day, after he made a last-minute decision on Tuesday to not initiate the debate. Revanth Reddy and Hibi Eden are other MPs Congress named who will participate in the debate today.
On the first day, a verbal spat between the government and the Opposition alliance was witnessed after Rahul Gandhi made a last-minute decision to not initiate the debate.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:44 PM IST
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' act of accusing him of 'misconduct': Cong
The Congress on Wednesday came out in defence of Rahul Gandhi saying he never disrespects women and the BJP is indulging in an "indecent" act of accusing him of "misconduct" as it does not want a debate on Manipur violence.
After participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Gandhi blew a flying kiss, drawing sharp reactions from the treasury benches with Union minister Smriti Irani calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".
Responding to the criticism, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused Irani of suffering from "Rahul-phobia" and asked her to come out of it.
"Smriti Irani is consumed by 'Rahul phobia' and she should try to come out of it," Tagore said on BJP's charge of 'misbehavior' by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 06:23 PM IST
‘BJP can't accept love’: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi defends Rahul Gandhi amid ‘flying kiss’ row
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversy surrounding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha, saying the saffron party is “so used to the hatred that they cannot accept love”.
“I was at the visitors' gallery...I saw when he was leaving, he did it as a gesture of affection. He did not say or do it for just women. It was just a genuine gesture...like he's been called Mohabbat Ki Dukaan,” the Shiv Sena MP told news agency PTI.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Amit Malviya shares 'flying kiss video', calls it shameful act by Rahul Gandhi
Union minister Smriti Irani, while countering to Gandhi's statement, had pointed to his gesture inside the house. “The person who spoke before me misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. It shows the khandhan he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women”, the minister had said during her reply to Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha.
Soon, a massive political controversy exploded with the saffron party taking on Gandhi over his gesture. “This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House....It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him”, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje told ANI.
""He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful..." BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
- Aug 09, 2023 05:32 PM IST
‘Hope Smriti Irani will raise issue of women's safety in Manipur’: AAP spokesperson on Rahul Gandhi's alleged ‘flying kiss’ incident
"I now hope that Smriti Irani will also raise the issue of women's safety in Manipur," says AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'flying kiss gesture' in Parliament.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:15 PM IST
‘BJP can't accept love’: Shiv Sena UBT leader
“I was at the visitors gallery and he (Rahul Gandhi) did it as a gesture of affection. They (BJP) can’t accept love,” says Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Speaking to ANI, she also said, “He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection. You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's.”
- Aug 09, 2023 04:07 PM IST
‘Every time we raise issues, BJP tires to divert it’: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says, "Rahul Gandhi asked some very pointed questions to the government about complete inaction and mishandling of Manipur. The government is not addressing those questions. This is the classic tactic (strategy) of the BJP. Every time we raise pointed issues, they always try to divert it by going back to events that happened in history or talking about things that have no connection."
- Aug 09, 2023 04:04 PM IST
BJP MP Hema Malini says she didn't see Rahul Gandhi blow alleged ‘flying kiss’
BJP MP Hema Malini says she didn't see Rahul Gandhi blow alleged ‘flying kiss’. She was a part of BJP MPs who submitted a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the alleged incident.
- Aug 09, 2023 04:01 PM IST
‘Rahul Gandhi adequately raised Manipur issue, highlighted injustice’: TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
“Rahul Gandhi adequately raised the Manipur issue in the parliament and highlighted the injustice happening in the state. He also cautioned the people how India is in crisis under this government,” says TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:59 PM IST
‘BJP shocked after Rahul Gandhi's speech’: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarh
"The entire country was excited for Rahul Gandhi to come and speak in Parliament. The BJP is shocked after his speech," says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarh.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:52 PM IST
‘Completely against code and conduct of Parliament’: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on alleged ‘flying kiss’ gesture
"His behaviour today towards women parliamentarians was completely against the code and conduct of the Parliament," says BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss gesture in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:45 PM IST
Watch: BJP's Amit Malviya shares video of ‘flying kiss’ incident
Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss incident saying, “Rahul Gandhi ranting in Parliament… Shameful.”
- Aug 09, 2023 03:40 PM IST
‘Rahul Gandhi should tender apology’: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on ‘flying kiss’ incident
"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know how to use appropriate words in Parliament. He should tender apology for all the pain and agony caused by Congress' misrule in northeast," says Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:39 PM IST
‘We won't tolerate such things’: Union Minister on Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ incident
“We didn’t like it when he (Rahul Gandhi) gave a flying kiss while he was leaving as it goes against our culture. We won’t tolerate such things in the Parliament,” says Union Minister Darshana Jardosh on alleged act of misbehaviour by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:25 PM IST
‘Rahul Gandhi always respected women’: Congress MP ‘flying kiss’ gesture
"Rahul Gandhi has always respected women, but the BJP doesn't want to see him in Parliament," says Congress MP Geeta Koda on BJP leaders' complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker against Rahul Gandhi's alleged flying kiss gesture.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:11 PM IST
‘Side-tracking strategy of BJP’: Congress MP on Smriti Irani's allegations on Rahul Gandhi
"I am not aware of the side-tracking strategy of the BJP. It's unfortunate that they are trying to divert the attention from the content of the (Rahul Gandhi's) speech," says Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on BJP MP Smriti Irani's charge of misbehaviour by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 03:02 PM IST
‘When two girls assaulted in Manipur…’: Congress leader on ‘flying kiss’ incident
“They could see a woman’s pride being questioned here (Parliament), but when two girls were sexually assaulted in Manipur, Smriti Irani didn’t speak about it,” says Congress leader Aradhana Misra on BJP MP's charge of misbehaviour by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:41 PM IST
BJP MPs complain to Lok Sabha Speaker against Rahul Gandhi blowing 'flying kiss'
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, other women BJP MPs complain to Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi blowing flying kiss inside Lok Sabha, accuse him of insulting women MPs.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:39 PM IST
‘Smriti Irani consumed by Rahul phobia’: Congress leader
“Smriti Irani is consumed by ‘Rahul phobia’ and she should try to get rid of it,” says Congress leader Manickam Tagore on BJP MP's charge of misbehavior by Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Aug 09, 2023 02:35 PM IST
‘Inappropriate and indecent behaviour’: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss incident
Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says, “By giving a flying kiss to all women members, Rahul Gandhi went away. This is a total misbehaviour of a Member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a Member. Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India...What is this behaviour? What kind of a leader is he? That is why, we have complained to the Speaker to take CCTV footage of it and take action against him. This is what we have demanded.”
- Aug 09, 2023 02:31 PM IST
‘Has no manners’: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul Gandhi's flying kiss incident
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking on Rahul Gandhi said, “He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful...”
- Aug 09, 2023 02:28 PM IST
‘Never before seen such misogynistic behaviour in Parliament’: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking on Congress MP Rahul Gandhisaid, "Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task? ..."
- Aug 09, 2023 02:24 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha: ‘One mom sitting here, Bharat mata killed in Manipur'
Rahul Gandhi's much-awaited speech in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion started at 12.10pm on Wednesday in which the Wayanad MP thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating him as the member of the Lok Sabha, and also apologised for his last speech in which he mentioned Adani. “In my last speech in the House, I spoke about Adani. I might have hurt many people. So I apologise…today I want to tell my friends in the BJP that there is no reason to be scared today as my main speech will not be around Adani. Yes, I will obviously throw some brickbats,” Rahul Gandhi said.
This is Rahul Gandhi's first speech after he got back his Lok Sabha membership following the Supreme Court's stay of his conviction in the 2019 Modi surname case.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:43 PM IST
‘Key will not go to Rahul Gandhi’s mother': Smriti Irani
"He went to see the country after being a 50 year old. The one who did not have policy, intention or love for the country, who did not stand for Hindus, Sikhs, women, youth, farmers, I want to say to them, those who are dedicated, India will support them in 2024."
- Aug 09, 2023 01:34 PM IST
Smriti Irani draws Adani connection with Congress; ‘I have photo evidence too’
"If Adani is so bad what is Rahul Gandhi's jeeja jee (brother-in-law) doing with him," she said, adding, "I have a photo evidence too."
- Aug 09, 2023 01:31 PM IST
On ‘NewsClick-China links’, Smriti Irani says ‘they never demanded investigation’
"They never demanded any investigation. Congress' stand is expunge what Nishikant Dubey said….He asked for proof from Indian army. Why? Some people must have asked him to, especially from the media."
- Aug 09, 2023 01:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi allegedly gave ‘flying kiss’ while leaving, Smriti Irani calls him ‘misogynistic’
"I have a qualm. He misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. Representative of the family he comes from…He broadcasted what he and his party feel about women…Such an instance was never witnessed before. This shows what he thinks of women. This is obscene," she said.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:20 PM IST
On Opposition's demand for Manipur debate, Smriti Irani says ‘they ran away, we didn’t'
"Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did not," she said.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:18 PM IST
Smriti Irani argues for govt's initiatives favouring girls, women
Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani, while responding to Rahul Gandhi's no-trust speech, tabled a range of data in favour of government initiatives being run in the country for girls and women. She attacked the Opposition for creating ruckus in the House, and said despite that ‘we will make things better for them (women)’.
- Aug 09, 2023 01:05 PM IST
After Rahul's Manipur violence speech, Smriti Irani digs out Congress' history
From the period of Emergency, Article 370 in Kashmir to Bhilwara rape case, Union minister Smriti Irani digs out Congress' role during its rule.
"You aren't India because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty. India believes in merit not in dynasty & today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India." "They ran away from House when they saw me," talked about Rahul Gandhi, she said.
"A Kashmiri Pandit named Girija Tikku was gangraped and brutally murdered in Kashmir. When this was shown in a movie, some Congress leaders called it propaganda. The same party leaders are talking about Manipur today"
- Aug 09, 2023 12:59 PM IST
Smriti Irani speaks, Rahul leaves for Rajasthan
Entire country has seen Congress leaders clapping, thumping desk when Rahul Gandhi spoke of murder of India: Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha
You aren't India because India isn't corrupt, India believes in merit, not dynasty: Smriti Irani
As the Union minister spoke, Rahul Gandhi left for Rajasthan.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Smriti Irani raises to respond after Rahul Gandhi
As Union minister Smriti Irani raised to address the House in response to Rahul Gandhi, MPs from both sides raise ‘Modi-Modi’ and ‘INDIA-INDIA’ slogans. To this, Irani said ‘You (Opposition) are not INDIA, you define corruption in India.’'
- Aug 09, 2023 12:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt, says 'you killed Bharat Mata; Speaker warns him to maintain decorum
"You are not caretakers of Bharat Mata. You are killers of Bharat Mata. My one mother is sitting here. The other you killed in Manipur. Every day you don't stop violence, you kill my mother. Indian army can bring peace in Manipur in one day but you are not using them. You want our soldiers to die. If PM Modi is not listening to the heart of India, whose voice does he listen to?"
Amid all this Om Birla to Opposition, " The kind of behaviour you are doing coming to the table, it’s not right. House can’t run like this. Action will be taken against MPs who’ve come to the table."
- Aug 09, 2023 12:41 PM IST
What Kiren Rijiju said in between Rahul's speech?
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Rahul Gandhi should apologise. "Congress party is responsible for the militancy in Northeast. They killed northeast," Kiren Rijiju said
- Aug 09, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Listening to Rahul Gandhi's address, BJP-NDA MPs demand apology
‘Manipur not part of India for PM Modi’, says Rahul during no-trust debate, sparks ruckus in Parliament. Union minister Kiren Rijiju interrupted the speech and demanded apology.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Congress MP shares story of wailing mother from Manipur
"In Manipur camps I talked to women, kids, all of which PM Modi has not done till now. I asked a woman, ‘what happened to you’ to which she responded, 'My only son was shot in front of my eyes. I cried all night and laid down with his corpse. I was scared that I left my house and everything I had'. I asked, ‘Did you bring something?’ She said, ‘all I have is the clothes I am wearing and this photo’, which she found after rummaging a bit.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:33 PM IST
‘Manipur parted in two’, says Rahul; BJP recalls Rajasthan
“I went to Manipur a few days back. Our PM did not. Because for Manipur is not India. I used the word ‘Manipur’ but the truth is it has been divided into two parts. Manipur does not exist anymore,” Rahul Gandhi said. BJP MPs asked about Rajasthan. He said, "I am going today."
- Aug 09, 2023 12:28 PM IST
‘Aa rha hu…’: Rahul respond to NDA MPs on request to talk about the matter at hand
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was sharing anecdotes from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Meanwhile, NDA MPs urged him to talk about matter at hand. To this, he said ‘I am coming (to the point). Just wait it out a bit’.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:17 PM IST
‘Yatra jari hai…’: Rahul's Bharat Jodo reference during address
While speaking on no-trust motion, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shares his experience regarding the flagship Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the journey has not ended yet and it is still on the run.
- Aug 09, 2023 12:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi thanks Speaker Om Birla for reinstating his MP status
Rahul Gandhi raised to speak on no-confidence motion. Referring to his speech during the earlier Parliament session, he said Speaker can ‘relax’ now as his address is steering in different direction.