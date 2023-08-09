Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion highlights: The three-day debate on no-confidence motion set off with a fiery start on Tuesday with Congress MP and deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi initiating the debate on behalf of the INDIA bloc, talked about ‘one India’ and alleged the central government of creating ‘two Manipurs’. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament to attend a discussion on the No Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha for the second day, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speak for the motion on the second day, after he made a last-minute decision on Tuesday to not initiate the debate. Revanth Reddy and Hibi Eden are other MPs Congress named who will participate in the debate today.

On the first day, a verbal spat between the government and the Opposition alliance was witnessed after Rahul Gandhi made a last-minute decision to not initiate the debate.