Smriti Irani on scooty, Anurag Thakur on bike for Tiranga Rally | Watch

Union minister Smriti Irani rode a two-wheeler along with other members of Parliament as Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu flagged off a Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort.

"Every citizen of the country is celebrating as India is completing 75 years of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is that the next 25 years should be full of resolutions, full of duties and every Indian should live up to the expectations," Irani told news agency ANI.

She also attacked Opposition MPs for not actively being part of the Tiranga rally. “I am shocked. PM Modi repeatedly said ‘I know you don’t like me, but don’t display hatred against the nation,’ and still. Did they need a special invitation? Isn’t it their duty to join the rally to celebrate the nation’s glory?,” she was quoted as saying by media outlet Aaj Tak.

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who was also seen riding a bike with the Tricolour during the rally, told ANI, “"I wanted the opposition parties to join the Tiranga yatra in large numbers but they didn't. We are trying to send out a message to the coming generations that we will all keep India united, take India forward and make India stronger.”

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

On Sunday, called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(With ANI inputs)

