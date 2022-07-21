Smriti Irani shares video of her son's graduation day: ‘I’m proud…'| Watch

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday shared a video from her son Zohr Irani's graduation day and said how proud she is of her son. Taking to Instagram, the union minister said that she is “very proud, overwhelmed and overjoyed”. Irani also tagged her son and said that his graduation “signals the advent of new possibilities”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Your graduation today @zohrirani signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you .. just you I’m proud, I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed love you much .. God bless," she captioned the video on Instagram.

Also read: Smriti Irani slams Rahul over disruptions in Parliament: ‘Unproductive'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of Irani's followers, including celebrities, congratulated Smriti and Zubin Irani's son in the comments section. While actor Vikrant Massey wrote “Congratulations” with some emojis, Tusshar Kapoor also wrote: “Many many congratulations”.

Also read: Smriti Irani's latest share explains why one should learn to speak last. Watch

The Union minister for women and child development has been given additional charge of the minority affairs ministry after the resignation of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Smriti Irani married Zubin Irani in 2000 and they have a son Zohr and a daughter Zoish. Irani is also the stepmother to Shanelle - the daughter from her husband's previous marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON