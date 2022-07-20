Smriti Irani slams Rahul over disruptions in Parliament: ‘Unproductive'

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the disruptions in Parliament during the monsoon session. Calling him “politically unproductive”, the Union minister said that he is “adamant on bringing down the productivity of Lok Sabha”.

Addressing a press conference, Irani said, “Rahul Gandhi never posed a question, always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings and he is the one to have less than 40 percent attendance in Parliament.”

“Today, the person who has been politically unproductive is dedicating himself to ensure there's no debate in Parliament,” she added.

“A gentleman who has never proposed a private member bill in Parliament in his parliamentary journey yet again wants to ensure that health, productive debate, discussion in Parliament does not take place,” the minister lashed.

The Union minister added that Rahul Gandhi's “entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure and constitutional means of engagement”.

The opposition has been holding protests in Parliament on GST price rise, inflation, Agnipath scheme, among other issues - due to which both the houses have been adjourned.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi joined the opposition protest against the price rise in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament - on the second day of the Monsoon session. A video tweeted by Indian Youth Congress's Srinivas BV showed the opposition leaders, including Gandhi, holding a big banner that read: “High inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common citizens”, and shouting slogans, calling for the government to reduce the prices of essentials.

The first day of the monsoon session saw a massive ruckus and disruptions in both houses. The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.