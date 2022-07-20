Opposition parties continue protests on price rise, increased GST in Parliament

Opposition parties continued their protests for the third consecutive day on the issue of price rise and the increase in goods and service tax (GST) both inside the Houses and in front of the Gandhi Statue outside Parliament.

Several MPs have sought suspension of parliamentary business to discuss these issues.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva yet again sought suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on the issue of petroleum products price rise.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion notice to raise the issue of price hike of domestic LGP cylinders.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, under Rule 267, moved to suspend business to discuss on the committee on MSP constituted by the GOI, for the second consecutive day.

Amid the protests, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey is expected to make a statement regarding the recent implementation of the recommendations by the standing committee on ‘Price Rise of Essential Commodities- Cause and Effects’.

MoS for Earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh will move the Antarctic Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha that will aim to install national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment.

Meanwhile, the ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery System (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022’ will be taken up in the Upper House by union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar.

The bill seeks to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction and to allow the Centre to freeze, seize or attach financial assets to people engaged in these activities.

In the Upper House, MoS for home affairs Nityanand Rai will be presenting the Annual Report of the National Human Rights Commission for the year 2019-20 and will also be discussing the actions taken on the recommendations made in the report.

The Secretary General will assent 11 passed Bills from the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha to the President.