Govt has received proposal to rename West Bengal to Bangla: MHA in Parliament

The Centre had received a proposal from the West Bengal government for renaming the state as ‘Bangla’, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of state in the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said, "A proposal has been received from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as Bangla in all three languages ie. Bengali, English and Hindi."

People familiar with the development said the proposal on renaming of the state has been pending since 2016. In 2017, the Centre had refused to change the name in three languages. In 2018, the Bengal Assembly had adopted a resolution on the same.

Rai said his ministry had given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the proposals received during the last five years, for changing the name of cities across the country.

Rai's reply came in response to All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saida Ahmad's question regarding the details and the number of proposals received by the MHA for getting approval for the change of names of cities across the country.

The Trinamool MP had also asked whether the government had revamped guidelines for changing the names of heritage places. To this, Rai said no such guidelines for the change of names of heritage places had been issued by the MHA.

In 2017, Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry's name was changed to Rajamahendravaram.

In 2018, Jharkhand's Nagar Untari's name was changed to Shri Banshidhar Nagar. During the same year, the Madhya Pradesh Nagar Panchayat town Birshingpur Pali became Maa Birasini Dham. In the same year, Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj.

In 2021, Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad Nagar's name was changed to Narmadapuram and Babai city's name was changed to Makhan Nagar.

In 2022, Punjab's city Shri Hargobindpur was renamed Shri Hargobindpur Sahib.

(With agency inputs)

