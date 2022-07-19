Rahul Gandhi joins opposition protest on inflation on day 2 of monsoon session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday joined the opposition protest against price rise in parliament. The monsoon session of parliament began on Monday, and it coincided with the presidential elections 2022.

A video tweeted by Indian Youth Congress's Srinivas BV showed the opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, holding a big banner, which read: “High inflation, continuous price rise badly affecting common citizens.”

Standing before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament premises, they shouted slogans, calling for the government to reduce prices of essentials. The first day of the monsoon session saw ruckus and disruption amid the opposition stir in both the houses, which were adjourned within hours.

Ahead of the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the leaders to cooperate for a "fruitful" session.

“We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates, if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things, a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions,” PM Modi said.

After the session Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday had declared the stir on day 2.

"We will fight it tomorrow, will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House. We have appealed to all parties to fight against price rise, GST hike," Kharge told reporters.

The hike in GST rates has also riled up the leaders. "GST hike is absolutely anti-people, we will fight it," Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Among other issues that are likely to be brought up would be the central government's Agnipath short-term recruitment scheme. The Supreme Court is set to take pleas challenging the scheme on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

