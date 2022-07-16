Home / India News / Om Birla chairs all-party meet ahead of Parl session, Adhir, TR Baalu present
india news

Om Birla chairs all-party meet ahead of Parl session, Adhir, TR Baalu present

  • Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Balu, Union Minister and BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and other parliamentarians from other parties attended the meeting.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs all-party meeting on Saturday. (ANI Twitter)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs all-party meeting on Saturday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday chaired a meeting with leaders of all political parties ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is set to begin on July 18. Birla briefed them on the preparations related to the Session.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP TR Balu, Union Minister and BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP PV Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and other parliamentarians from other parties attended the meeting.

After the meting, Birla said he appealed to all party leaders to hold discussions on key issues currently facing us, in the interest of the country

According to reports, discussions were held on issues that will be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

Issues such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, which caused an uproar from the Opposition, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

A day after releasing a revision to the list of unparliamentary words, the Lok Sabha secretariat also banned dharnas and demonstrations on the premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
om birla lok sabha speaker om birla parliament session + 1 more
om birla lok sabha speaker om birla parliament session
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out