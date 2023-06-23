Smriti Irani thanks Congress for Patna meet: They admit they can't defeat Modi alone

Union minister Smriti Irani thanked the Congress for the mega opposition meet in Patna and said it is a public declaration that the Congress can't defeat PM Modi alone; they need help. "It is ridiculous that leaders who saw the murder of democracy during Emergency are today coming together under the leadership of the Congress. It is also ridiculous that these people are coming togerher sending the message to the country that they can not fight Modiji alone. I want to thank the Congress for making this public that the Congress can't defeat PM Modi alone and they need help," Smriti Irani said.

Union minister Smriti Irani addressed a press meet on Friday.

"I want to ask again whether the 1984 riot, the Emergency, MISA were examples of the Congress's 'Mohabbat'," Smriti Irani said.

Commenting on AAP's ultimatum to the Congress that it will walk out of the united opposition if the Congress does not support the party against the Delhi Ordinance, Smriti Irani said parties which could not come together for development are resorting to political blackmail.

"One leader says he is not aware of what will happen at the meeting, a second leader says 'let's see what happens', and the third leader says 'if you don't address my issue, I will walk out'. This is the situation of the opposition unity," Smriti Irani said.

"The power has moved from palace to the people. So people who always took pride of their political dynasty now have to go to people whom they jailed during Emergency. But then you go to people who can't even make a bridge? What democratic bridge will they make?" Smriti Irani said.

