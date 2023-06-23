'Mamata didi ne kaha..': Rahul Gandhi as 'Devdas' in poster ahead of Opposition's meet

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Patna on Friday to attend the mega meet of the opposition leaders – a day after he arrived in India from his US visit-- a poster mocking Rahul Gandhi as the real-life Devdas was put up in front of the BJP party office in Patna. In the poster, there is Shah Rukh Khan, the reel Devdas, and Rahul Gandhi, the ‘real Devdas’, as claimed by the poster. "Mamata didi asked to leave Bengal, Kejriwal asked to leave Delhi and Punjab...that day is not far when everyone will ask Congress (Rahul) to leave politics," the poster attributed this speech bubble to Rahul Gandhi. A poster at the BJP party office in Patna mocked Rahul Gandhi as 'real life Devdas' ahead of the Opposition's mega meet.

The poster took a jibe at the principle of the opposition leaders as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier proposed that the Congress should not be the big brother and let the regional parties take the upper hand where they (regional parties) are strong. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, a strong contender of the Congress in Delhi and Punjab, also gave an ultimatum to the Congress that the Aam Aadmi Party will walk out of the Opposition if the Congress does not oppose the Centre's Ordinance for Delhi.

As the much-awaited meeting of the opposition leaders begins on a conflicted note, the BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi borrowing a dialogue from Devdas, written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharad chhod do, aj tumne keh diya haveli chhod do. Ek din aayega jab woh kahenge duniya hi chhod do (Father said leave the village, everyone said leave Paro, Paro said quit drinking; now you say leave the house. One day they will say leave this world)," Devdas essayed by Shah Rukh Khan said in the Bollywood movie.

"Mamata didi asked to leave Bengal, Kejriwal said to leave Delhi and Punjab, Lalu-Nitish asked to leave Bihar, Akhilesh asked to leave Uttar Pradesh, Stalin Tamil Nadu. That day is not far when everyone will say to leave politics," the poster read.

Decision on Delhi Ordinance before Parliament session: Kharge

While today's meeting aims at the general election next year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will take a decision on the Delhi Ordinance before the next Parliament session.

Having tea together does not mean: Sushil Modi

BJP's Sushil Modi said sitting together for tea does not mean the opposition is united. "Nitish Ji Ne Aisi Baraat Lagaai Hai, Jisme Sab Dulhe hain. Everyone is busy making others accept their conditions. Kejriwal has threatened that he would not attend the meeting until the Congress announced cooperation on the ordinance issue. It is possible that some consensus has also been reached," Sushil Modi said,

