Snowfall stalls Uttarkashi avalanche rescue operation

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall on Tuesday hampered the search and rescue of members from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, who were caught in an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said.

Search operations were suspended at 4 pm after heavy snowfall started on the route to the avalanche site at Dokrani Bamak.

“The entire route is covered with snow,” said a senior official from the state disaster management authority. “Massive snow and crevasses are major challenges as one has to trek for two days to reach the place where the avalanche took place at around 8.45 am on Monday.”

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in the avalanche while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarkashi district, officials said.

So far, four bodies have been recovered while 17 others are returning to the base camp, officials said. “Twenty others are still missing,” said Uttarakhand SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra.

Uttarkashi district disaster management centre officials said the avalanche took place near the Dokrani Bamal glacier, 22 km from the closest road in Bhukki.

According to Dehradun weather office, the snowfall started at around 4 pm and is likely to continue on Wednesday as well. “We have predicted snow in upper reaches of Uttarakhand and rainfall in rest of the state between September 5 and 7,” it said in a statement.

Officials said that search operations can start only if the snowfall and rain stop. The Dokrani Bamak route is prone to debris falling and landslides and one has to be very careful while proceeding ahead.

“We have our fingers crossed and are praying for a clean two days to reach the spot,” said an official from the state disaster relief force.

Uttarkashi district disaster management officer (DDMO) Devendra Patwal said they hope to start search again on Wednesday morning.

Besides snowfall, poor visibility and accessibility are some of the challenges that authorities have been facing as it takes two days to reach the area by trekking, said officials, who are part of the search team.

NIM registrar Vishal Ranjan said they had their last communication with the team at base camp at 4 pm. “It is a big challenge in rescue,” he added.

BJP leader Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retired), who is the former principal of NIM, said, “Snowfall, poor visibility and accessibility is a major challenge in the rescue operation as it takes two days to reach the area by trekking. The communication only takes place through satellite phones at NIM base camp.”

“Even if there is no snowfall, poor visibility at high altitude areas don’t allow helicopters to fly,” he added.

According to officials, the two helicopters from the Indian Air Force (IAF) base camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarsawa conducted a recce of the avalanche site before returning to Harshil helipad.