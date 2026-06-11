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Social media cannot be used to malign judiciary: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court ruled that social media platforms must swiftly remove unlawful content undermining the judiciary, without waiting for court orders.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 07:46 am IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that social media platforms are under an obligation to promptly remove unlawful and objectionable content, including material that undermines the independence of the judiciary or maligns institutions and individuals, without waiting for specific court directions.

Social media cannot be used to malign judiciary: Delhi HC

In a detailed order released on Wednesday, a vacation bench of Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Madhu Jain said intermediaries cannot remain “silent spectators” when such content comes to their notice.

“While individuals who commit such contumacious and scandalous acts, are to be dealt with sternly as per law, intermediaries can also not be a silent spectator and wait for the directions from the Courts. Therefore, as soon as it comes to the knowledge of intermediary that there is an information, which is being used to commit an unlawful act, it is under an obligation to immediately remove the information, data or communication link residing in or connected to resource controlled by the intermediary and expeditiously remove or disable access to that material,” the court said.

The court said the allegations of corruption and collusion levelled against sitting judges and government agencies were “absolutely scandalous” and “contumacious” and amounted to direct interference with the administration of justice.

“While easy access to social media has undeniable benefits... it cannot be overlooked that such tools must be used responsibly and not as instruments to undermine institutions or cause harm to society,” the court said.

“Any endeavour to use them, to cause harm to the society or to interfere the independence of Judiciary and to malign the institutions and individuals, cannot be accepted in this country, where Rule of Law and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, prevail,” it added in its order.

 
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