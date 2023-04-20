Solar Eclipse 2023: What is ‘hybrid solar eclipse’? Rare celestial event for the century

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to occur on Thursday and it's expected to be a ‘rare’ astronomical spectacle. It's being referred to as a ‘hybrid solar eclipse’ due to its unique combination of characteristics from both total and annular solar eclipses. The eclipse can be observed by skywatchers in Australia and certain areas of southeast Asia as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans. But this phenomenal event won't be visible in India, as confirmed by NASA. During the hybrid solar eclipse, people witness the sun forming a ring shape -‘ring of fire’- for a few seconds around the moon. (File Photo / Reuters)

How is ‘hybrid solar eclipse’ formed?

When the moon passes between the sun and the earth in such a way that it blocks the sunlight, a solar eclipse occurs. This phenomenon creates a shadow on the earth's surface, which can be visible from certain areas of the world. However, according to NASA, a hybrid solar eclipse occurs due to the curvature of the earth's surface and shift from annular to total eclipse

A total eclipse occurs when the moon completely obscures the sun, whereas an annular eclipse occurs when the moon obscures the sun but appears smaller, leaving the outline of a solar ring and the rare hybrid eclipse takes place when both occur at the same time.

During the hybrid solar eclipse, people witness the sun forming a ring shape -‘ring of fire’- for a few seconds around the moon.

This time, this 'ring of fire' will be visible for a few seconds in the Indian and Pacific oceans. These two locations will also witness the eclipse transition from annular to total before transitioning back to annular.

When does this occur?

A hybrid solar eclipse occurs only a few times in a century and the last one was in 2013. It will the next occur in 2031. In the next century, skywatchers will witness a Hybrid Solar Eclipse on March 23, 2164, accoridng to Space.com.

Timings this time

In Western Australia, the eclipse will be visible from 10:29 pm to 10:35 pm EDT on April 19 (2:29 to 2:35 GMT, April 20).

East Timor from 11:19 pm to 11:22 pm EDT on April 19 (3:19 to 3:22 GMT, April 20).

Indonesia from 11:23 pm to 11:58 pm EDT on April 19 (3:23 to 3:58 GMT, April 20).

(With ANI inputs)

