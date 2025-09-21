Solar eclipse today, September 21: Surya Grahan time, how to watch and safety tips

The last solar eclipse of the year is set to take place on Sunday, September 21, with skywatchers waiting to experience this phenomenon that will be visible in some parts of the world. This will mark as the last eclipse of the year, and the next eclipse is scheduled to happen next year on February 17, 2026.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

The solar eclipse – a partial one – that will begin at 1:29 pm EDT will be visible across parts of Australia, Antarctica, thePacific Ocean and other areas.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking some or all of the Sun's light from reaching Earth. A partial solar eclipse takes place when the Moon covers only part of the Sun.

Solar eclipse time

The solar eclipse will begin at 10:59 pm IST (1:29 PM EDT) on September 21 and end at 3:23 am IST (5:53 pm EDT). The maximum eclipse, a phase where the moon will cover most of the sun, will happen at 1:11 am IST (3:41 am EDT).

According to space.com, this solar eclipse will be visible from 4:49 am to 6:53 pm (local time) in Antarctica, from 6:13 am to 7:36 am in Australia and from 5:41 am to 8:36 am in New Zealand.

Where will it be visible?

As mentioned above, this partial solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean. Due to the timing, it won't be visible in India as the sun would have already set by that time. However, astronomy enthusiasts can watch it through online live streams.

Will it be visible in India?

The eclipse will not be visible in India as it takes place when it is already dark in India – i.e. after sunset.

Upcoming solar eclipse

This will mark as the last eclipse of the year, and the next eclipse is scheduled to happen next year on February 17, 2026. This will be an annular solar eclipse, visible in Antarctica, and a partial eclipse will be visible in Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. The second eclipse of 2026 will be in August. This will be a total solar eclipse.

How to watch the eclipse

Proper eye protection is essential to watch the Sun during a solar eclipse. Solar eclipse glasses (eclipse glasses) are not the same as regular glasses. Eclipse glasses filter use a solar filter and should be worn while watching the eclipse.

You can only take your glasses off during the short time when the Moon completely obscures the Sun, known as the period of totality.