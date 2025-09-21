Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 zodiac signs are likely to receive good fortune and financial benefits, as per an astrologer

During this partial Solar Eclipse 2025, astrology has a major role to play as this event is likely to bring mixed outcomes for a few zodiac signs, as per a vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher. A composite image of 7 separate photographs taken with a single fixed camera shows the partial solar eclipse seen from Castillo del Romeral, on the island of Gran Canaria. Spain.(REUTERS)

What is a partial Solar Eclipse?

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon moves between Earth and the sun, blocking part of the sun’s light and leaving only a bright crescent visible around its edge. According to Space.com, the peak will take place at 3:41 p.m. ET on September 21.

Most affected zodiac signs in the solar eclipse September 2025

The last Solar Eclipse of 2025 motivates you to rebuild discipline, overcome debts, and focus on better work routines. Neeraj advises, “ Overcome procrastination, cultivate the discipline to operate on a day-to-day basis, and take control of your debts and health”. Those in service-oriented fields may see new opportunities to grow their influence and reputation.

The Solar Eclipse focuses on your financial and family front. According to Neeraj, “This is a powerful time to reevaluate and refine your financial resolutions with discipline and clear boundaries”. You may gain financial clarity, refine your spending habits, and attract karmically aligned sources of income.

The Solar eclipse will have a special impact on you as it falls directly in your sign, giving you a personal reset. As per Neeraj's predictions, setting intentions around health, identity, and purpose will pay off. You may also attract recognition and opportunities to strengthen your personal power.

Career growth is highlighted. "This is the time you shall be in right alignment with work that truly matters", predicts Neeraj. Clarity around professional goals will attract long-term rewards, recognition, and stability.

According to Neeraj, “This is not for new beginnings but for strong endings”. Financial security and karmic endings take center stage. By letting go of past fears and unhealthy attachments, you can make way for transformation and attract prosperity rooted in authenticity.