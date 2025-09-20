Solar Eclipse 2025: What should you manifest based on your zodiac sign?

A Partial Solar Eclipse will take place on 21 September in Virgo at 10:59 PM IST, reaching its peak at 1:11 AM IST on 22 September, and concluding at 3:23 AM IST. In Vedic astrology, this period is not considered auspicious for new beginnings. Once the shadow of the eclipse lifts, energy becomes potent for setting intentions, making it a reset point for the revival of the Sun (soul) that has undergone the workings of the karmic shadow. The moon passes the sun on the day of an annular solar eclipse, in Las Horquetas, Santa Cruz, Argentina, October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian(REUTERS)

Since this eclipse takes place in Virgo, the sign of work, health, and routines, manifestations revolving around improvement, healing, and clarity are more likely to take root. Whatever one intends to manifest after this eclipse will be nurtured into manifestation over the next six months, especially when it is something real and grounded in karmic alignment. Below are manifestation themes for each zodiac sign based on the Sun sign.

This is the time to focus your manifestation on matters of health, eliminating bad habits, and overcoming challenges. This is an auspicious time to focus your energy on setting your intent to overcome procrastination, cultivate the discipline to operate on a day-to-day basis, and take control of your debts and health. If your occupation is in service or healing, go ahead and set more goals for growing your influence. Manifest a pristine routine for yourself, good work ethics, and calm working relationships.

This is the time to manifest confidence, creativity, and clarity in matters of love. This is a perfect time to reset your relationship with your kids or start new creative endeavours. Students can improve their focus and speed up their studies. An artist should put on paper goals concerning completing a large project that has been on hold for years. Avoid vague ideas and instead, concentrate on real, concrete results. Think about satisfying happiness instead of mere bliss.

The eclipse falls on issues related to your home, mother, and peace of mind. It is an opportunity to experience emotional healing, enjoy good living conditions, or foster a closer family bond. If you desire to just be precise on the kind of property you want to purchase, manifest that. Let go of manifesting stardom, comfort, stability, and inner peace. It's also a good time to manifest the end of any internal restlessness. Ask yourself: "What does security mean to me?" and then work towards it.

This is the time to manifest courage, crystal clear speech, and confident action. This is a great time to manifest learning something new, especially if you have postponed it over and over again. Manifest confidence in public speaking, writing, or testing the waters of setting up a side hustle; any or all with an intention to build your voice. This is the time to manifest healthy relationships between siblings and smooth travels. Build confidence day after day through action!

The eclipse encourages you to manifest financial clarity, refine your speech, and adopt healthier food habits. Manifest money but from dharmic sources, consciously avoiding ego money. Another aspect to consider at this time is karmic conduct or patterns associated with your family. Manifest peace in your family circle and let the voice of your own confidence be heard. This is a powerful time to reevaluate and refine your financial resolutions with discipline and clear boundaries.

This eclipse is a time to manifest personal power, health, and clarity. Let go of any past identity or habits that no longer serve you. Set strong intentions of how you want to see yourself, discipline, and what your purpose is. This isn't about external validation but internal strength. Write down your goals in clear terms. Who do you want to become in the next six months? Think on those lines.

This eclipse falls in the area of subconscious, isolation, and spiritual growth. Manifest rest, detachment, and closure. If you need to detach from anything — a bad memory, a draining connection, or an unseen fear—now is the time. Write it out, and then let it go. Don't manifest action; manifest surrender instead. Additionally, it is beneficial for manifesting intentions related to sleep, meditation, and moksha. Let go of control and put trust in the unseen power that is working for you.

This eclipse encourages you to manifest for long-term dreams, recognition, and meaningful friends. Review old goals, the ones you've given up on, and see which ones still speak to you. This house also rules your social circles; therefore, manifest for supportive groups and teamwork. Do not seek fame, but strive for successful projects driven by purpose. Consider the impact you want to make and align your goals with the support you need; be specific.

Set your goals for career advancement or status. Manifesting clarity if you have been stuck and unrecognised for too long feels appropriate; however, put it into words for your next step. Remember your karma before ambition, and do not dwell on comparing your way with that of others. This is the time you shall be in right alignment with work that truly matters. Focus on the structure for the profession, leadership, and dharma-linked goal.

The eclipse falls in the area of belief, dharma, and higher learning. Bring your spiritual clarity into manifestation. Set your intention around wisdom, travel, and a deeper faith. If you find yourself lost or facing disillusionment, make it a point to write down the sort of knowledge you seek. Ask for the right teacher, text, or experience to find its way to you. It is also an ideal time to cultivate good karma through acts of service or charity. Walk your path for truth, not trend.

This eclipse energises your realm of transformation, hidden fears, and deep healing. Manifest spiritual robustness, financial security, and rebirth. Remember, this is not for new beginnings but for strong endings. Let go of anxiety, grudges, or secrets that are sealing your progress. It is a karmic house, and it pays to be definite and truthful in your manifestation. Prune your inner garden now, ready for new growth.

The eclipse falls in the area of partnerships and contracts. Become an agent for harmony, mutual respect, and clear communication within relationships — whether personal or professional. Relationships need clarity. If single, start asking for what kind of qualities you wish your potential partner to have. In any relationship, work towards deepening the bond by fostering understanding. This is not about fantasy love; rather, it's about a mature partnership. Concentrate on what you can provide, rather than what you want to provide.