Solar eclipse 2025 on September 21: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Check countries where you can see eclipse

Get ready for the upcoming solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) – or may be not, if you live in India. As per NASA, US-based aeronautics research and space research agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a partial solar eclipse will occur at the Moon’s descending node of orbit on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It’s the last eclipse of 2025. Also read | Surya Grahan 2025: Can Solar Eclipse be watched with naked eye? What NASA said The Surya Grahan on September 21, won't be visible in India. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Countries where Solar eclipse 2025 will be visible

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the sun for a viewer on Earth. Wondering what is the geographic region of visibility for the solar eclipse 2025 on September 21? According to NASA, this partial solar eclipse will primarily be visible in the Southern Hemisphere – Australia, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean.

Solar eclipse 2025 time

According to Earthsky.org, “The September 21, 2025, partial solar eclipse is visible from the South Pacific, including New Zealand and parts of Antarctica. The partial eclipse starts at sunrise at 17:29 UTC (Universal Time Coordinated is 5 hours and 30 minutes behind India Standard Time). The partial eclipse remains visible through 21:53 UTC when the shadow leaves Earth... the maximum eclipse is at 19:41 UTC when 85 percent of the sun will be hidden behind the moon.”

Will Surya Grahan on Sept 21 be visible in India?

As per Theskylive.com, the visibility of a solar eclipse depends on the specific observing location. While the total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025, was visible across India, Australia, and other regions, the solar eclipse of September 21 2025 ‘will not be visible from India (New Delhi)’.

Although India won't witness the Surya Grahan on September 21, it is important to note that the eclipse coincides with the last day of 16-lunar day period in the Hindu calendar, Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh, dedicated to honouring ancestors, especially through food offerings. Since the eclipse won't be visible in India, there will be no Sutak period or ritual restrictions on September 21. However, some people may still choose to observe symbolic practices for spiritual purity during the eclipse time.