Lunar Eclipse today: Check grahan time and correct sutak timing on September 7 and September 8

Lunar Eclipse today: A rare celestial spectacle awaits sky-watchers as a total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, will be visible from India on the night of September 7 and early September 8, 2025. The event marks the second lunar eclipse of the year and will last for several hours, offering astronomy enthusiasts a breathtaking view of the Moon turning a reddish hue. On the night of September 7 and 8, sky-watchers can witness a spectacular astronomical phenomenon where the moon turns red!(AFP)

Lunar eclipse timings today

Popularly known as a Blood Moon, this celestial phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that gives the lunar surface a deep red glow. The eclipse will start at 09:58 pm on September 7, and end at 1:26 am on September 8, according to Drik Panchang.

Lunar eclipse timings in New Delhi

According to astronomical calculations conducted by Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse in New Delhi will unfold as follows:

First contact with penumbra: 08:59 PM

First contact with umbra: 09:58 PM

Total phase begins: 11:01 PM

Maximum eclipse: 11:42 PM

Total phase ends: 12:22 AM (Sept 08)

Last contact with umbra: 01:26 AM (Sept 08)

Last contact with penumbra: 02:24 AM (Sept 08)

Duration of eclipse:

Penumbral phase: 5 hours 24 minutes

Partial phase: 3 hours 28 minutes

Total phase: 1 hour 21 minutes

Sutak timings

In Hindu tradition, a lunar eclipse or chandra grahan is considered significant only when visible to the naked eye. Since the umbral phase of this eclipse is visible in India, traditional rituals and precautions will be observed.

Sutak begins: 12:19 pm

Sutak ends: 01:26 am (Sept 08)

For children, elderly and the sick: Sutak begins at 06:36 PM on Sept 7 and ends at 01:26 AM on Sept 8.

During Sutak, religious activities are generally avoided and food consumption is often restricted until the eclipse ends.

Visibility across the globe

The eclipse will be visible across Asia, Eastern Africa, Australia, and most of Europe. Cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai, London, Tokyo and Cape Town will witness the phenomenon. However, most of North and South America will not be able to view the eclipse.

Why does the Moon turn red?

According to Drik Panchang, the eclipse will peak with a magnitude of 1.36, meaning the Moon will be completely covered by Earth’s umbral shadow. During this stage, the Moon will appear red due to sunlight refracting through the Earth’s atmosphere - a striking visual often referred to as the “Blood Moon.”