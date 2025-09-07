Blood Moon in Aquarius on September 7, 2025: What each zodiac sign should release and invite

This moment of change arrives on September 7, 2025, as the Blood Moon rises into Aquarius. Lunar eclipses tend to instil a sense of closure, revelation, and new beginnings, and this one asks that we pay attention to that which no longer serves us and prepare for what must come. Each Moon sign will encounter this differently. Here is a set of tips for every zodiac sign, concerning what they must release and what they should invite during this spiritually intense period. A rare 'blood Moon' total lunar eclipse is captured near totality from the village of Donon, 40 km from Pontevedra, in northwestern Spain, early on March 14, 2025. (AFP File)

The Blood Moon will urge you to let go of impatience and impulsiveness. You want results fast in everything-in your work and in your relationships- but rushing things is never good. The time has now arrived for you to slow down and stop expecting others to move at your pace. The eclipse teaches the lesson of consistency. Relationships will be a test of your patience, and someone dear will do something that will draw out your standard reaction. Long-term projects will yield a greater profit than taking a sudden risk, especially in your career. Trust in the timing of things.

Also Read Blood moon 2025: Will lunar eclipse be visible in the US? Here's what we know

The Blood Moon asks you to let go of your attachment to your comfort zone. You value routine and stability, and now holding too tightly to what's familiar may block key opportunities. Work routines, relationship habits, or even fears need to be cast off. This eclipse highlights your career and public life and asks for flexibility in how you move forward. A sudden shaking up of things in either your work or personal world may appear alarming at first, but it will ultimately lead to growth. What you need to invite is an openness to new forms.

The Blood Moon asks you to release scattered minds. While your mental faculties love variety, going in too many directions prevents any real progress. Stop splitting your energy among too many people, plans, or thoughts. This eclipse highlights the importance of commitment to learning, travel, or relationships. A partner or friend may ask you to show steadiness compared to your usual everlasting curiosity. Professionally, it's time to define one path that matters most and stick to it. Your invitation is clarity, allowing you to create a list of what truly matters in your life and cut away all distractions.

For you, this Blood Moon brings a lesson in release and renewal. Old hurts, grudges, or emotional patterns might come to the surface now. Stop holding on to memories that keep you stuck. This eclipse in Aquarius invites you to confront endings with bravery. That could mean letting go of mistrust or fears of betrayal in relationships. It could be letting go of worries about money or power with ease. What you should invite is healing and transformation. It would be a good time to look inside at some point, gather with family members for some quiet time, or pour out your heart to a trusted confidante.

The Blood Moon will fall in your area of partnerships, asking that you let go of all ego battles. You like to shine brightly, but sometimes find that the need to be acknowledged causes conflicts with others. Let go of trying to prove yourself to others through control or authority in such relationships. This eclipse will teach you the value of cooperation and balance. A partner, co-worker, or close friend will stand before you as a mirror reflecting one of your own behaviours, which you ought to notice instead of resisting. What you shall invite is equal exchange and being heard.

The Blood Moon asks you to release self-criticism. In most cases, you hold yourself to the highest standards; however, continuous criticism can inhibit your development. The eclipse will be focusing its attention on your health, work, and everyday life, shining a spotlight on how hard you push yourself. Don't expect things to be perfect in every respect anymore. Perhaps you've been causing tension within relationships due to overthinking. Let go of trying to dissect every single word. What you should be inviting instead is self-acceptance and balance. Start accepting progress, not perfection.

The Blood Moon asks you to release hesitation in matters of the heart and creative expression. You are a person who sometimes waits too long for others to make a decision or signal. This eclipse gives energy to stop holding back. Let go of any fear of rejection; don't delay your choices anymore. The vibe right now encourages you to take giant steps in your love life and self-expression. An issue may force you to clarify your position in a relationship, or a project may require your full attention. What you should be inviting is courage and decisiveness. Speak your mind. Begin the work you have been putting off.

This Blood Moon asks you to release grudges and hidden resentments. You tend to hold things close; however, such silent anger obstructs growth. This eclipse shines on your home, family, and inner sense of security. Old matters might rise now, nudging you to remember what you have been avoiding. The time is ripe for letting loose. What you should invite is forgiveness and honest communication. This does not mean forgetting, but choosing not to carry that weight any longer. Relationships that exist at home can flourish once you begin speaking openly and cease controlling the outcome.

The Blood Moon thrives on your voice and thoughts. It asks you to release careless words and scattered ideas. You love the truth, but sometimes it comes out sharper than one may intend. This eclipse reminds us that words have weight. Stop rushing to say everything at once; relationships may need gentler communication. What you should invite is thoughtful speech and focus. Listen before you speak. Choose words that move things forward rather than stir conflict. Concerning your workplace, write, study, or teach with clarity instead of jumping across too many topics.

This Blood Moon wants you to let go of all fears of losing control over money or security. You work hard to maintain your own stability. Financial patterns, control in relationships, or even rigid routines need to be transformed now. The eclipse draws your deepest attention toward what is most important to you. What you should invite is trust and new possibilities. Be open to alternative ways of earning or saving. In relationships, stop calculating every step. Show care through small, consistent actions instead of control. Professionally, you may have the opportunity to grow by adjusting your methods.

This Blood Moon falls in your sign, making it especially powerful for you. Releasing old self-images that no longer define you is what it asks of you. You may have been living by labels or roles that no longer fit. The eclipse pushes you to shed what blocks your true path. What you should invite is authenticity and courage. Show your real self without hiding behind logic or detachment. In relationships, express feelings openly rather than avoiding them. At work, step into leadership by offering new ideas that reflect who you are now, not who you were before.

This Blood Moon asks you to release illusions that drain your energy. You may have been holding onto people, dreams, or habits that give little in return. The eclipse highlights your spiritual life and hidden aspects, revealing what needs to be brought to a quiet end. What you should invite is clarity and rest. Take time away from constant giving, and reflect on what truly supports you. A hidden truth may emerge, revealing the true nature of a situation. In relationships, stop ignoring red flags. At work, focus on priorities instead of distractions. By releasing illusions and inviting truth, you prepare for a cycle of renewal that will unfold in the months ahead.