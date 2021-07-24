Soldier dies in mine blast along LoC, PIA marked dummy aeroplane balloon found

A soldier died along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district late Friday after accidentally stepping over a mine during a patrol, said a security officer. During monsoon, anti-personnel mines drift away from their place and pose a threat to soldiers on the LoC.

“On the night of 23 Jul 2021, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on an Operational duty in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch (J&K). While moving during the duty, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was critically injured in an accidental mine blast. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries,” the army said in a statement.

27-year old Krishna Vaidya was a native of Ghumarwin village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. A press released from the army described him as “a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier”.

“The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.,” the statement said.

A PIA marked dummy aeroplane balloon was also recovered near the LoC in KG sector on Friday. However, nothing incriminating was found from it. It was the seventh such aeroplane shaped balloon found in J&K, Punjab and Rajasthan since March this year.

On March 30 a similar balloon with the letters PIA written on it was found in Mendhar in Poonch. PIA stands for Pakistan International Airlines

Similar balloons were found in the Hiranagar area of Kathua on March 9 and in Gharsana, Rajasthan on March 11. On March 16, it was recovered in the Bhalwal area of Jammu and ten days later on March 26, another similar balloon was found at Dera Baba Nanak, Batala in Punjab. Three days later on March 29, it was again recovered in the Kanachak area of Jammu.