Some entities want to lower India's prestige: CM Khattar on Pegasus controversy
india news

Some entities want to lower India’s prestige: CM Khattar on Pegasus controversy

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday questioned Amnesty International’s credibility while referring to the rights organisation’s role in forensic analysis related to the targeting of politicians, journalists, and constitutional authorities by Israeli spyware Pegasus.

“Amnesty International did not disclose its source of funding to the government. Rather, it chose to pack its bags and leave the country. That means that it is linked to certain entities which want to lower the prestige of our country. Their Pegasus narrative cannot be trusted,” Khattar said.

Amnesty International last year announced it was halting its work in India, saying the government froze its bank accounts as “an act of reprisal” for the organisation’s work.

Khattar accused the Congress of making up stories to dent the country’s image globally. “Our credibility will go down. Because of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country has reached a certain level globally.”

He blamed previous Congress governments for snooping. Khattar claimed even his mobile number could be under surveillance by a spying company. “But that does not mean that we (the government) have any role in it. In fact, we could also be the victim. There are so many agencies which snoop.”

