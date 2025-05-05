Some influencers working against national interest after Pahalgam attack: Parliament panel

The Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has said that some social media influencers and social media platforms appear to be working against the interest of the country after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. An Indian Army personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI)

The panel, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has sought details from two ministries overseeing information flow on the action they have planned against such influencers and platforms, according to news agency PTI. Follow live updates.

The committee, in its communication to the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, has sought details of the "contemplated action taken to ban such platforms under IT Act 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021".

According to sources cited by PTI, the letter has been sent to the respective secretaries of the two ministries, and they have been asked to submit details by May 8.

Pahalgam terror attack

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

India has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack and has announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

The central government has cancelled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and closed Indian airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines.

In retaliation, Pakistan announced the suspension of all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan and barred Indian airlines from using its airspace. Pakistani forces have also been violating the ceasefire along the border continuously for the last 10 days.

At a key security meeting after the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the attack.