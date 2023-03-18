‘Some people have taken the responsibility of putting kala teeka as...’: PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023, he said some people have taken the responsibility of putting kala teeka on India as this is so many auspicious things happening in the country. "And this is because India ko nazar na lag jaye," PM Modi said in a veiled dig at the Congress. "At a time when the world thinks the time of India has come, there are talks of hopelessness, putting India down and breaking its morale. We all know that there is a tradition of putting a kala teeka. And these people have taken the responsibility of doing that," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke at India Today Conclave 2023.

Recounting the achievements of the 75 days of 2023, PM Modi said the whole world is saying that this is India's moment. There is competition among countries to return the stolen artefacts to India, PM Modi said.

"Earlier, there used to be headlines on scams of so many lakh crore rupees in this sector and people taking to streets against corruption. And now the headlines are: because of action against corruption, the corrupts are getting mobilised and taking to the streets," PM Modi said at a time when several opposition leaders are on the radar of the agencies.

"Some people can't stomach the success of our democracy and the democratic institutions and therefore they attack our democracy. However, despite all this India will achieve its goals," PM Modi said amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's statements in London in which he said democracy is under attack in India.

