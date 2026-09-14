‘Someone gave 20 to eat’: BJP's richest Maharashtra MLA Parag Shah turns beggar for a day

Maharashtra BJP MLA Parag Shah, one of the state’s wealthiest legislators, spent a day on the streets of Mumbai dressed as a beggar, leaving behind his security detail, cars and expensive belongings for the unusual exercise.

A video of the MLA in disguise went viral on social media, initially surprising viewers before details of the act emerged. (X@virjust18)

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Shah, who represents Ghatkopar (East), sought alms and ate food offered to him while sitting by the roadside. A video of the MLA in disguise went viral on social media, initially surprising viewers before details of the act emerged.

The businessman-turned-politician said he undertook the experience on the advice of his Jain spiritual guru Namramuni during the ongoing special month, which is considered significant in Jain religious tradition, news agency PTI reported.

Shah goes undercover as beggar

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{{^usCountry}} Following his guru’s advice, Shah stayed away from his security arrangements, vehicles and expensive possessions. He also underwent makeup to ensure people would not recognise him and spent several hours on the streets in the guise of a beggar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following his guru’s advice, Shah stayed away from his security arrangements, vehicles and expensive possessions. He also underwent makeup to ensure people would not recognise him and spent several hours on the streets in the guise of a beggar. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the experience, Shah said it gave him an understanding of how people behave when their social status is not known.

"All the respect and honour, the people who line up to meet you -- the same people, when I go to them, become taller than me. So, that is the reality of life," Shah maintained while recounting his experience.

‘Mumbai city is always ready to help’

Shah said the exercise also showed him the willingness of people in Mumbai to help others.

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"Someone gave me ₹20 saying, 'Go baba, eat food'. There was a samosa seller there. I went to him and took a samosa, and he gave it without any charge. I saw one thing, Mumbai city is such that people here are always ready to help one another," Shah recounted.

He said the samosa seller continued to help him even after he said he had no money.

"And that is my own experience'¦ when I told the samosa seller that I did not have money, he still gave me the samosa with a smile. The man was very small, a poor hawker, but without making a face even once, he gave me the samosa," he said.

MLA revisits places after removing disguise

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Shah not only collected alms but also consumed the food he received and spent time sitting by the roadside as a beggar. He later shared the experience with his guru and others.

After removing his makeup, Shah returned to some of the places he had visited while in disguise and spoke to the same people again. This allowed him to observe their reactions without them knowing that he was the person they had encountered earlier.

Parag Shah’s wealth and political career

Shah, who is active in the real estate sector, had declared assets worth more than ₹3,383 crore in his affidavit for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, making him the state’s richest candidate at the time.

The realtor-cum-politician has also previously served as a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

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(With PTI inputs)