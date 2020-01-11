e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / 'Something special': PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit

‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit

Kolkata is bracing for a weekend of protests when Narendra Modi lands in the city to attend three government events on Saturday and Sunday in his first visit to the capital of Bengal after being sworn in as Prime Minister for a second term.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an two-day visit to Kolkata, his first to the city since he returned to power last summer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an two-day visit to Kolkata, his first to the city since he returned to power last summer.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that there is “something special” about the Ramkrishna Mission ahead of his Kolkata visit over the weekend that is likely to see protests against the amended citizenship law.

“I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place,” Modi said in a tweet.

 

In another tweet he said he would miss Atmasthanandaji Maharaj, president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami, who died last year at the age of 98.

“Yet, there will be a void too! The person who taught me the noble principle of ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’, the venerable Swami Atmasthananda Ji will not be there. It is unimaginable to be at the Ramakrishna Mission and not have his august presence!”

 Kolkata is bracing for a weekend of protests when Modi lands in the city to attend three government events on Saturday and Sunday in his first visit to the capital of Bengal after returning to power last summer.

Police have tightened security along the Prime Minister’s route in Kolkata and Howrah because Left parties, Congress, far-Left groups, students, Muslim organisations and the student wing of the TMC and a pressuer group called the No NRC Movement have planned agitations in different parts of the city as well as the airport against the amended citizenship law.

The CPI(M) has said its supporters will show black flags to Modi and shout ‘go back’ slogans.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Friday that she will not go to the airport to receive Modi but may have a private meeting with him on Saturday.

