'Sometimes, Modi seems to channelise his inner Vajpayee but': Shashi Tharoor

In a debate to mark the launch of a biography of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said PM Modi, at times, displayed certain traits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee by saying the right things, but the difference is that those right words have not translated into actions. "Sometimes, in his speeches, he (Modi) seems to channelise his inner Vajpayee by saying all the right things, but he does not implement them. That is the real difference," he said.

"If only he can start implementing some of the thoughts that he has said publicly, he might serve the country better," Tharoor said recalling PM Modi's visit to Kashmir where he had talked about promoting tourism urging youngsters to shun terrorism.

Criticising the inherent flaw in the Parliamentay system, Tharoor said Parliament has been reduced to a notice board of government's decision as the suggestions of the Opposition are not taken on board. "They have an automatic majority in whatever they do and if any member dares to challenge them, the person can be expelled. That is the way the system has reduced the individual Parliamentarian to an irrelevant one," he said.

Earlier, at the Jaipur Literature Festival, as Tharoor spokes about the recently concluded elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, he praised PM Modi by calling him 'a man of tremendous vigour and dynamism'. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man of tremendous vigour and dynamism and has done some things which are very impressive, especially politically. We did not expect him to win with such great margins but he did," Tharoor had said.

(With agency inputs)