IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail
india news

Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

Somnath Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Friday got bail from a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district in a cases filed against him for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and hospitals of the state.

Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.

The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.

Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,

According to a purported video clip from Saturday, Bharti, while talking about medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh, said in Hindi, “Children are being delivered in hospitals, but of dogs”.

Bharti, in another video clip from Monday, was seen apparently arguing with policemen around him, saying he would strip them of their uniforms.

He was also apparently heard telling the policemen to let Adityanath know his “death is imminent.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
somnath bharti fir against aap mla somnath bharti court summons somnath bharti cm yogi adityanath
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.