Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Friday got bail from a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district in a cases filed against him for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and hospitals of the state.

Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.

The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.

Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,

According to a purported video clip from Saturday, Bharti, while talking about medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh, said in Hindi, “Children are being delivered in hospitals, but of dogs”.

Bharti, in another video clip from Monday, was seen apparently arguing with policemen around him, saying he would strip them of their uniforms.

He was also apparently heard telling the policemen to let Adityanath know his “death is imminent.”