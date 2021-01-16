IND USA
Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail
The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.(PTI)
india news

Somnath Bharti gets bail; to remain in jail

Somnath Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Friday got bail from a special MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district in a cases filed against him for allegedly making “objectionable remarks” against chief minister Yogi Adityanath and hospitals of the state.

Bharti, however, will remain in prison in connection with a second case against him that will be heard on Saturday.

The AAP MLA from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Monday, shortly after a man threw ink at the AAP leader as he was leaving a guest house.

Bharti had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect its state-run primary schools, and was stopped by the police when he was leaving the guest house on Monday morning,

According to a purported video clip from Saturday, Bharti, while talking about medical facilities in Uttar Pradesh, said in Hindi, “Children are being delivered in hospitals, but of dogs”.

Bharti, in another video clip from Monday, was seen apparently arguing with policemen around him, saying he would strip them of their uniforms.

He was also apparently heard telling the policemen to let Adityanath know his “death is imminent.”

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh thanked the PM Modi for making the vaccine available on priority to the Health Care Workers.(ANI)
india news

Punjab CM writes to PM Modi to provide free vaccine to poor of state

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Punjab will kickstart the process of vaccination of 1.74 lakh health workers with 40,000 to be covered every day over the next five days in the first phase.
The Assam government had chosen 12 senior doctors for the vaccination on Saturday.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Don't get into efficacy debate, take vaccine without fear: Assam's first recipie

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST
In Assam, around 190,000 doctors, nurses, hospital staff, lab technicians, and ambulance drivers would get vaccinated in the first vaccination stage followed by nearly 100,000 police and paramilitary personnel.
The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 PM IST
This is the third time this season -- after December 8 and January 1.
A vial of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Belgrade, Serbia, (Reuters)
india news

Russian Sputnik vaccine gets phase 3 trials approval in India

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:11 PM IST
In its report, the Board concluded that no safety concerns were identified and the study met the primary endpoints of safety.
People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on the launch of Covid -19 vaccination drive, at District Hospital in Varanasi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(PTI)
india news

'Defining victory in war against virus': PM Modi launches Covid-19 vaccine drive

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi emphasised that “only when our scientists are assured of the power of vaccine, they gave permission for emergency use”, asking people not to pay heed to speculations about the efficacy of the shots.
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000043B)(PTI)
india news

India's vaccine, production capability must be used for human interest: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:58 AM IST
PM Modi said that India is among the few countries which despite hardships, provided medicines and medical help to over 150 countries around the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi launches Covid-19 vaccine drive in India: Key highlights from his speech

By Saubhadra Chatterji | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:44 AM IST
India launched one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people.
Our huge population was not our weakness. We turned it into our strength, PM Modi said, (PTI)
india news

'Some countries let their people remain in China...': PM Modi's veiled dig

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:47 AM IST
We evacuated not only Indians but also people from other countries under Vande Bharat Mission," PM Modi said.
Children walk on a snow-covered wooden bridge amid dense fog during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar. (ANI Photo)
india news

No end to cold wave at -8.2 degree C in Srinagar, sunny days bring some relief

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
  • Since the last four days, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir are observing freezing temperatures and a cold wave.
PM Modi said the coronavirus disease kept people away from their families.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

India's vaccines enjoy global credibility because of their track record: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Health workers, people over 50 and those deemed at high-risk are prioritised to receive one of the two approved vaccines.
There is no law or an autonomous body that governs digital content or Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India(AFP)
india news

I&B ministry works on self-regulation law for OTT platforms and digital media

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • The aim is to provide a level-playing field in media and a platform to redress public grievances against digital media
Nidhi Razdan issued a statement to say that she was victim of a phishing attack.(Yogesh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
india news

Nidhi Razdan phishing attack: Harvard doesn’t have journalism department

By HT Correspondent, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Razdan said she has lodged a complaint with the police and requested “immediate steps to identify, apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of this abominable attack".
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Don't make mistake of taking off mask after getting 1st dose of vaccine: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:05 PM IST
PM Modi added that India's vaccination programme is driven by humanitarian concerns and those exposed to maximum risk get priority.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation virtually ahead of the launch of the vaccine drive.
india news

'People should stay away from rumours, propaganda,' PM Modi at vaccine launch

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:51 AM IST
"It takes years to prepare vaccines. But in the shortest span of time, we have not only one but two India-made vaccines," PM Modi said heaping praises on scientists.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media in Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

CM Uddhav Thackeray to launch Maharashtra’s vaccination drive soon

By Sagar Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The launch will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live video interaction with health care workers. Arrangements for the interaction have been made at Mumbai’s R N Cooper Hospital.
