Sonali Phogat death: Peddler who possibly supplied drugs at party arrested

A peddler who possibly supplied drugs that were consumed at the party at Curlies in Goa the night before Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died has been arrested on Saturday in connection with the BJP leader's mysterious death. This comes a day after the Goa Police confirmed that personal assistants of Sonali -- Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh -- mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced her to drink it. The assistants have been arrested and charged with murder. They were sent to 10-day police custody on Saturday. Sonali Phogat's death brings Goa's 'Curlies' back in limelight after 14 years

From heart attack to murder: Here's how Sonali Phogat's death case unravelled

1. Sonali Phogat was declared dead on August 23 in Goa. It was said she died of a heart attack.

2. Her family members raised suspicion over her death and asserted that she was too fit to get a heart attack. On Monday night, she complained of uneasiness and hinted at something fishy, her family members said.

3. Sonali Phogat's brother claimed that she had no plan to visit Goa on those dates as her shooting was on August 24, but the booking was done before by her personal assistants.

4. Her family members demanded a CBI probe into the death and a political tussle began after the police initially insisted that she died of a heart attack as there were no signs of injury on her body.

5. The family gave consent for an autopsy in Goa on the condition that the process will be videographed. The autopsy report said there were marks of blunt injury on her body.

6. Her body was taken to Haryana and the last rites were performed on Friday.

7. The Goa Police on Friday made the massive revelation based on the CCTV footage of the Curies restaurant that Sonali Phogat was forced to drink spiked water. The footage showed Phogat staggering out of the restaurant while being unable to walk on her own.

8. The owner of the restaurant Edwin Nunes has also been detained taking the number of total arrested in connection with the case to 4.

9. The motive of the 'murder' is not yet clear but economic interest could be a factor, a police officer said.

10. Sonal's brother said two years ago her associates sexually assaulted her and tried to kill her by poisoning her.

Not first controversy for 'Curlies'

Curlies is a famous restaurant on Goa's Anjuna beach where Sonali Phogat was taken by her two assistants on Monday night. She was told that a person from Haryana works at the restaurant whom they wanted to meet. This is not the first time the name of the restaurant hit the headlines. In 2008, British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling was found dead on the beach and it was reported that she was taken to Curlies just before that.

