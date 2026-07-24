Sonam Wangchuk ends fast after 26 days; CJP's Dipke says protest to continue

Activist Sonam Wangchuk broke his hunger strike shortly after midnight on Friday in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

In an open letter and video on Wednesday, the activist had said he was ready to break his fast if the government gave him assurances on key demands. (@Wangchuk66/X)

Wangchuk, whose hunger strike was nearing a month, had started fasting to support student protesters demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Follow live updates on the CJP protest here.

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“Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days... This was done after long negotiations on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon,” Wangchuk posted on X.

In an open letter and video on Wednesday, the activist had said he was ready to break his fast if the government gave him assurances on key demands, including no legal action against agitators who mounted a massive protest that rocked Delhi earlier this week.

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{{^usCountry}} CJP convener Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk’s decision to end his fast but added that their protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation will continue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP convener Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk’s decision to end his fast but added that their protest demanding Pradhan’s resignation will continue. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days... The Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he posted X.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors’ advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible.”

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