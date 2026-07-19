Sonam Wangchuk ‘refusing’ treatment, ‘no’ permit to July 20 march: Top 10 updates on CJP protest

High-voltage drama unfolded around the Cockroach Janata Party's protest over the past 24 hours, with activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted by Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital for medical observation and his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, questioning the hospital's findings. Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was targeted in an ink attack and announced that he would launch a hunger strike of his own.

CJP supporters rest during a protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar. (PTI)

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Wangchuk's hospitalisation came after the Delhi high court directed authorities to closely monitor his health, just two days before the party's planned march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Track Sonam Wangchuk news live updates.

The developments have prompted CJP to renew its call for supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar on July 20 before marching towards Parliament. Delhi Police, however, has made it clear that it will not allow the proposed "Sansad Chalo" march, citing security, traffic and law-and-order concerns in the high-security zone around Parliament.

Top 10 updates on Sonam Wangchuk's health and CJP protest

Wangchuk health update: The Safdarjung Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Charu Bamba shared update on Wangchuk's condition. She said his blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation remain stable and that he is fully conscious and oriented. "He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she said. 24/7 hour monitoring: Doctors said they are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring while attempting to persuade Wangchuk to accept treatment. "We are monitoring him continuously. We are also trying to talk to him so that he takes IV fluids and IV electrolytes. We are doing whatever best we can do for him and trying our best that we can get him better as soon as possible," Dr Bamba told news agency ANI. Family has not consented: In a statement issued later in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Wangchuk's family had not yet agreed to the recommended medical intervention despite repeated counselling by both the treating doctors and an independent AIIMS expert. Wife questions potassium test results: Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, publicly questioned the hospital's findings after doctors reportedly informed the family that his potassium level had dropped sharply. In a post on X, Angmo said the hospital is “not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab, nor are they giving me his blood sample in my presence, which I can get tested elsewhere.” Cops deny permission for July 20: Delhi Police officials said they will not permit the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed march to Parliament on Monday. Senior officers described the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar as an "illegal" demonstration and said no fresh permission had been sought for the march, as reported by HT earlier. CJP disputes police claim: CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur rejected the police version. "We had intimated them about the march way back. They know very well about the march and our plans. In any case, they won’t allow us," she told HT, adding that the communication was made in person and not through a written request. Security tightened: Police said more than 100 personnel and Rapid Action Force units have already been deployed around Jantar Mantar, with around 200 personnel expected to remain on duty through the weekend. More deployment to come: Authorities said additional police and paramilitary forces would be deployed if protesters attempt to march towards Parliament. Crows swells: The crowd at Jantar Mantar grew from around 500 to nearly 800 during the day on Saturday. Several scenes from the protest site showed protesters sloganeering and singing overnight after Wangchuk's removal. Cops say Wangchuk's shift in line with HC order: Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the transfer was carried out on the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice, while urging protesters to "peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."