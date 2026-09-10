Sonam Wangchuk threatens fresh agitation from Sept 19 to 24 over Ladakh issues

Educationalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has threatened fresh agitation from September 19 to 24 if the government doesn’t give an assurance in one week on all the issues related to Ladakh. Wangchuk spent six months in Jodhpur jail after he was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in September last year following violence in Ladakh.

File photo of activist Sonam Wangchuk, with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo (HT Photos)

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He was held on September 26 last year, two days after protests demanding greater autonomy for Ladakh turned violent, claiming four lives and injuring dozens. The Union government had blamed Wangchuk, a 2018 Magsaysay Award winner and a leading figure in the Ladakh statehood movement, for provoking the clashes.

Months after his release in March 2026, Wangchuk threw his weight behind the students protesting against irregularities in NEET exam and sat on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days from June 28.

Earlier on Thursday, Wangchuk said he was disappointed with how talks between Ladakh's key leaders and the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi. Taking a dig at the meeting, Wangchuk shared an old clip from popular comedian Jaspal Bhatti's show and said that hardly anything new happened during the talks.

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{{^usCountry}} Wangchuk, in a post on X on Thursday, said leaders of the Apex Body of Leh (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) would hold a press conference at 4 pm at Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi. He said the leaders were “rather disappointed” by the sub-committee-level meeting held in New Delhi on September 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wangchuk, in a post on X on Thursday, said leaders of the Apex Body of Leh (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) would hold a press conference at 4 pm at Ladakh Bhavan in New Delhi. He said the leaders were “rather disappointed” by the sub-committee-level meeting held in New Delhi on September 9. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting was convened by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday over Ladakh’s demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards.