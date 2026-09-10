Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy arrested by CID in Salboni land grab case
Sumit Roy's arrest came after the the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him an anticipatory bail in the land grab case.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy has been arrested by the CID in Salboni land grab case after the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him anticipatory bail.
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the Assembly that Roy was arrested from the TMC office at 121, Kalighat Road, after the Supreme Court’s protection was withdrawn.
“Sumit Roy has been arrested by CID from Trinamool Congress's Kalighat Road office at 121 Kalighat Road after removal of Supreme Court security,” Adhikari said as he alleged that Roy was involved in collecting money on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee.
“He was a number collector of his nephew. Sumit Roy is a number one collector of ‘Tola Bhatija'," Adhikari said.
A court in West Medinipur district had issued an arrest warrant against Roy on June 15, after which he first approached the Calcutta High Court, then the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail. On August 6, the top court granted Roy permission to file a Special Leave Petition and put a stay on his arrest until the next hearing.
The CID action is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged land scam in Jhargram.
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