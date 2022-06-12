Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital for Covid-related issues, stable

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of Covid-related issues. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said her condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation.

“We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala wrote in a tweet.

On Friday, was issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Gandhi, 75, was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but she tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2, following which she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

