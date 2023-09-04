Sonia Gandhi calls key Congress meet ahead of Parliament's special session

Congress Parliamentary Party (CCP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group at 5pm on Tuesday to discuss the plan for the Parliament's special session from September 18-22

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting of MPs of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA to discuss the joint strategy for the session.

The Union government has called a session of both Houses of Parliament from September 18 to 22 without Question Hour or private members' business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats have said. The session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately.

"Kharge ji also called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties," he told reporters adding that the agenda for the upcoming session would be discussed in the meeting," KC Venugopal had informed.

The Opposition bloc is working in cohesion with each other and is planning to take on the BJP unitedly on various fronts as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted an eight-member committee with former president Ram Nath Kovind as its head to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in India, a day after it announced a special session of the Parliament. However, the Centre remained tight-lipped on the issues to be taken up during the special session.

Opposition leaders slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for announcing a special session without holding prior consultations with them or informing the Business Advisory Committee.

