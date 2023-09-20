'Sonia Gandhi came to pull collar...': Nishikant Dubey's reminder in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday reminded Sonia Gandhi of what happened in the Lok Sabha in 2012 over the SC/ST reservation bill as he participated in the Women's Reservation Bill debate. “In this same House, V Narayanasamy was presenting a bill on promotional quota for SCs/STs, Samajwadi Party's SC leader Yashvir Singh snatched the bill from his hand and tore it down. In this same Parliament, Madam Sonia Gandhi ji was the first to come to pull him by his collar,” the BJP MP said. “At that time, I told her (Sonia Gandhi) you are not our dictator, not a queen, you cannot resort to violence," Nishikant Dubay said.

"At that time Mulayam Singh Yadav said had BJP not been there, SP Mps would not have survived. You tried to kill the MPs," the BJP MP said taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc in which Congress and Samajwadi Party are allies.

In the debate on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi extended her party's support to the women's reservation bill and demanded that the quota should be implemented immediately. I want to ask a question. For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years -- two years, four years, six years, eight years. Is such behaviour with Indian women appropriate?" Sonia Gandhi said.

What happened in 2012?

When Yashvir Singh snatched the papers -- the quota for promotions bill -- from Narayanasamy, Sonia Gandhi, the then president of the party, reportedly intervened and asked him what he was doing. She then tried to take back the papers from Yashvir Singh. Singh fell down as he tried to shake Sonia Gandhi off and lost her balance, as per old reports.

The women's reservation bill provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercise.

What Nishikant Dubey said on women's reservation?

Replying to Sonia Gandhi's question as to why the quota is not being implemented immediately, Nishikant Dubey said, "Why do you want to go against the Constitution? It's written in the Constitution that first there will be a census and then there will be delimitation. Then it will be implemented."

“I read all the speeches of this Ghamandiya alliance. When Sonia ji was speaking today, I expected she would rise above politics. Sonia ji did not take the name of Sushma Swaraj or Geeta Mukherjee, the two women who fought for this reservation the most. But you took the credit,” Dubey said.

