Sonia Gandhi declares support to women's reservation bill, pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday announced her support to the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha during the debate on the legislation which proposes 33 per cent quota for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.



“On behalf of Indian National Congress, I stand in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023”, the Congress parliamentary party chief said.



Crediting her late husband Rajiv Gandhi, Gandhi said the former prime minister had brought in a constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election.



Parliament special session LIVE coverage



“It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by 7 votes. Later, Congress Govt, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha. As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies. Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill”, she told the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday,(PTI)

“The Indian woman has patience like the ocean. She has worked for everyone's betterment like a river”, Gandhi said, demanding immediate implementation of the bill.

“Congress party supports this Bill. We are happy regarding the passing of the Bill but we are also concerned. I would like to ask a question. Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities for the last 13 years. Now they are being asked to wait for a few more years. How many years? Is this behaviour with Indian women appropriate?”, she said.



“INC demands that the Bill be implemented with immediate effect but Caste census should also be done and arrangement for reservation of SC, ST and OBC women should be made”, Gandhi added.



“Any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women”, Sonia Gandhi said.



The Lok Sabha is debating the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023’ that was tabled on Tuesday at the new Parliament building.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON