Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill to continue today
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: On Day 2, the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) will be continued, with the trading of barbs between the Centre and the Opposition likely to persist. Congress dubbed the introduction of the Bill as an “election jumla” and “a huge betrayal of the hopes of women”. Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, will lead her party's debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
During the first day's agenda of the five-day special session in Parliament, the Union government introduced the Bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “This historic day of 19th September 2023 is going to be immortal in the history of India.” Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the bill in the inaugural sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. He emphasised that the government is taking a step towards women's empowerment by proposing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
Meghwal further explained that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha will increase to 181.
Meanwhile, the old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan,' as announced by PM Modi during his address in the Central Hall on Tuesday. He made this suggestion to the presiding officers of the two Houses, and later in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued an official notification confirming the renaming of the old Parliament building.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 20, 2023 09:08 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: Parties opposing women's reservation Bill includes SP, JD (U) and RJD
Several political parties that had opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill since it was first introduced have said that they disagree with the fundamentals of the Bill as it does not account for representation of women from marginalised communities.
The parties which opposed the Bill include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal-United (JD-U) the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).
The SP, under Mulayam Singh Yadav and later Akhilesh Yadav, opposed the bill, concerned about its impact on the representation of marginalised communities. The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, believed it would benefit some while depriving others. Mayawati’s BSP expressed similar reservations, calling for consideration of Dalit and marginalised women.
- Sep 20, 2023 08:58 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘BJP gave Smriti Irani a portfolio to abuse Congress,’ says KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday said, “BJP and Prime Minister have given a portfolio for her to abuse Congress party and Gandhis. She is doing that duty to appease her master.”
Earlier speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill, Union minister Smriti Irani criticised Congress saying, “Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family. They are not interested in empowering the women in poor or Dalit women. It is unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi was absent today. Her son also left when the discussion on the bill was underway. it is even more unfortunate that when the Speaker asked who supported the bill, BJP and NDA supported it but the Congress party did not.”
- Sep 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘No clarity,’ says DMK's Udayanidhi on new women's reservation Bill
Similar to the remarks made by other Opposition leaders regarding the newly introduced Women's Reservation Bill, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said, “There is no clarity,” and raised doubts about the Centre's willingness to implement the Bill.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the minister for sports and youth affairs in the Tamil Nadu government said,"It seems they (Centre) are not going to implement it (draft women's reservation law) for the time being. For the last 10 years, we have been demanding such a law. They are saying that they will only do a census and delimitation exercise for now. There is no clarity on when they would implement it."
Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, also questioned the implementation of the proposed law, stating that any such Bill or draft legislation can only become law after a census and delimitation exercise.
- Sep 20, 2023 08:12 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: AAP leader calls Women's Reservation Bill a ‘fraudulent move’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s women's unit president in Karnataka Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a “fraudulent move” that makes women look stupid.
“This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud,” ANI quoted Kushala Swamy saying.
“Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections,” she added.
- Sep 20, 2023 07:59 AM IST
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘New copies of Constitution doesn’t have the words socialist and secular,’ says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan
Ahead of the second day of the Parliament's special session on Wednesday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue.” (ANI)