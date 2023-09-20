News / India News / Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill to continue today
Live

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill to continue today

Sep 20, 2023 09:09 AM IST
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: On Day 2, the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) will be continued, with the trading of barbs between the Centre and the Opposition likely to persist. Congress dubbed the introduction of the Bill as an “election jumla” and “a huge betrayal of the hopes of women”. Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, will lead her party's debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was tabled by Union law minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha at the new Parliament building on Tuesday.
The Women's Reservation Bill was tabled by Union law minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha at the new Parliament building on Tuesday. (ANI)

During the first day's agenda of the five-day special session in Parliament, the Union government introduced the Bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “This historic day of 19th September 2023 is going to be immortal in the history of India.” Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the bill in the inaugural sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. He emphasised that the government is taking a step towards women's empowerment by proposing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Meghwal further explained that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha will increase to 181.

Meanwhile, the old Parliament building will now be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan,' as announced by PM Modi during his address in the Central Hall on Tuesday. He made this suggestion to the presiding officers of the two Houses, and later in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued an official notification confirming the renaming of the old Parliament building.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 20, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Parliament special session LIVE: Parties opposing women's reservation Bill includes SP, JD (U) and RJD

    Several political parties that had opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill since it was first introduced have said that they disagree with the fundamentals of the Bill as it does not account for representation of women from marginalised communities.

    The parties which opposed the Bill include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal-United (JD-U) the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).

    The SP, under Mulayam Singh Yadav and later Akhilesh Yadav, opposed the bill, concerned about its impact on the representation of marginalised communities. The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, believed it would benefit some while depriving others. Mayawati’s BSP expressed similar reservations, calling for consideration of Dalit and marginalised women.

  • Sep 20, 2023 08:58 AM IST

    Parliament special session LIVE: ‘BJP gave Smriti Irani a portfolio to abuse Congress,’ says KC Venugopal

    Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday said, “BJP and Prime Minister have given a portfolio for her to abuse Congress party and Gandhis. She is doing that duty to appease her master.”

    Earlier speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill, Union minister Smriti Irani criticised Congress saying, “Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family. They are not interested in empowering the women in poor or Dalit women. It is unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi was absent today. Her son also left when the discussion on the bill was underway. it is even more unfortunate that when the Speaker asked who supported the bill, BJP and NDA supported it but the Congress party did not.”

  • Sep 20, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    Parliament special session LIVE: ‘No clarity,’ says DMK's Udayanidhi on new women's reservation Bill

    Similar to the remarks made by other Opposition leaders regarding the newly introduced Women's Reservation Bill, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said, “There is no clarity,” and raised doubts about the Centre's willingness to implement the Bill.

    Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the minister for sports and youth affairs in the Tamil Nadu government said,"It seems they (Centre) are not going to implement it (draft women's reservation law) for the time being. For the last 10 years, we have been demanding such a law. They are saying that they will only do a census and delimitation exercise for now. There is no clarity on when they would implement it."

    Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, also questioned the implementation of the proposed law, stating that any such Bill or draft legislation can only become law after a census and delimitation exercise.

  • Sep 20, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    Parliament special session LIVE: AAP leader calls Women's Reservation Bill a ‘fraudulent move’

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s women's unit president in Karnataka Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a “fraudulent move” that makes women look stupid.

    “This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud,” ANI quoted Kushala Swamy saying.

    “Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections,” she added.

  • Sep 20, 2023 07:59 AM IST

    Parliament special session LIVE: ‘New copies of Constitution doesn’t have the words socialist and secular,’ says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan 

    Ahead of the second day of the Parliament's special session on Wednesday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue.” (ANI)

parliament

Morning brief: Day 2 discussion on women's bill; all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 09:12 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out

Lok Sabha proceeding during a special session of the Parliament(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Adhir Ranjan's big claim on Constitution copies given to MPs at new Parliament

The terms ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ were inserted into the preamble as part of the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution in 1976.

LoP in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

‘Doing duty to appease her master': Venugopal on Smriti Irani's jibe at Gandhis

Union minister Smriti Irani had said that Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Union minister Smriti Irani
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

‘Seems they won’t…': Stalin Jr raises doubt over implementing women reservation

Stalin Jr questioned the Centre's intention behind women's reservation Bill as it talks about its implementation only after delimitation based on next census.

DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin(PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 08:03 AM IST
BySnehashish Roy

Parliament Special Session LIVE: Debate on Women's Reservation Bill to continue

Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.

The Women’s Reservation Bill was tabled by Union law minister Arjun Meghwal in the Lok Sabha at the new Parliament building on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 09:09 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Women's bill discussion to continue today, Sonia Gandhi to speak from Congress

The Parliament saw heated debate on Tuesday over the contentious women's reservation bill as few of its provisions didn't sit well with the Opposition.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_19_2023_000183B)(PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

After ‘squeeze extras’ complain, IndiGo makes soft drinks free on buying snacks

BJP member and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has complained that one cannot buy soft drinks onboard IndiGo flight without being obligated to buy snacks.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said the airline has revamped its services
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 06:17 AM IST
PTI |

Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 strikes Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

The tremors of the quake were felt around 9.15 pm.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.(HT File)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 04:17 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Lashkar commander killed, Anantnag operation in J&K concludes after seven days

Security forces gunned down two terrorists in Garole forest, Kokernag, Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP revealed.

Security forces on their way to the encounter site in Garol, Kokernag, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 03:55 AM IST
ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar

Amarinder Singh dismisses Canada's claims against India over Nijjar's murder

Singh said that Trudeau had unfortunately walked into a trap owing to vote bank politics & put at stake the diplomatic relationship between India & Canada.

Senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh(HT File)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 02:48 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

Those who agree with our ideology will align with us: AIADMK leader

Both parties remained restrained on Tuesday, a day after AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar on Monday said that their stand is to not remain with the BJP because of the party’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai’s comments against Dravidian icons

S P Velumani (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

PM Modi leads MPs into new House

The 1927 building, where Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous “tryst with destiny” speech, has now been renamed as what PM Modi termed Samvidhan Sadan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal at the new Parliament building for the Special Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday) (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

‘Not acceptable’: Tamil Nadu CM on bad roads

Stalin further instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation to complete the on-going storm water drain work and the authorities to complete road work, without compromising on quality, at the earliest.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 01:04 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Narcotics department searches actor Navdeep’s house

Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) searches Tollywood actor P Navdeep's residence on suspicion of procuring drugs from peddlers. Navdeep is named Accused No. 37 in the case but is currently not arrested.

The actor was not present at his residence when the TSNAB police conducted search operations, that went on till Tuesday evening. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 20, 2023 01:03 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Congress flags unemployment and poverty as lingering challenges

Kharge reflected on the historic importance of Parliament and the Central Hall, and said there was a need to protect democracy, liberty and integrity

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the House during the Special Session at the new Parliament building on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 20, 2023 01:02 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
