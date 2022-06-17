Afternoon brief: Sonia Gandhi got fungal infection after Covid, says Congress and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sonia Gandhi got fungal infection after Covid, health being monitored: Congress

Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised a couple of days ago after testing positive for coronavirus, has got a fungal infection and her health is being constantly monitored, the Congress said on Friday. The health update comes days after she was admitted at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Read More

1 dead, 8 injured in violent ‘Agnipath’ protests at Secunderabad railway station

One person was killed, while eight others were critically injured after the police opened fire to control an angry mob that went berserk at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday in protest against the Union defence ministry’s new ‘Agnipath’ scheme. Read More

China blocks India-US move to designate Hafiz Saeed’s relative Makki as terrorist at UN

China has blocked a joint move by India and the US to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council by placing a “technical hold” on the proposal. Read More

'Why don't you sign him': Fans go berserk as Tottenham Hotspur share special post after Chhetri equals huge goal record

By scoring the second goal for India in the team's final AFC Asian Cup Qualifying game, against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Chhetri amassed 84 goals in his illustrious international career. Read More

Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor wields the gun in posters of her next OTT release. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her next project, titled Good Luck Jerry. The actor shared the first posters of her upcoming film, which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Read More

Flight attendant proposes to her pilot girlfriend in special Pride-themed plane

Alaska Airlines posted the viral video of the flight attendant proposing to her girlfriend in a special Pride-themed plane on YouTube. Read More

