Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, PM offers condolence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress said on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi.

“Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family,” he tweeted

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON