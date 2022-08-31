Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, PM offers condolence

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi .(HT file)
ByHT News Desk

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Sunday, the Congress said on Wednesday. Sonia Gandhi had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi.

“Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family,” he tweeted

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sonia gandhi rahul gandhi jairam ramesh
