Sonia Gandhi slams Centre for ‘anti-people’ activities, exploiting farmers

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of indulging in anti-people activities, playing with the future of farmers and acting against their interests by bringing in new agriculture laws.

She praised the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, saying that it was trying to bring about a change in the lives of common people, particularly farmers, by empowering them financially.

The Congress president indicated this in a written message read out by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at an event held at his official residence to disburse cash benefits to farmers and cattle-rearers under two schemes of the state government on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary.

On the occasion, Baghel transferred a sum of ₹1,500 crore into bank accounts of about 22 lakh farmers as the first instalment of agricultural input subsidy under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna (RGKNY) for the kharif crop season 2020-21 for paddy cultivation.

“In the current situation, when the BJP government at the Centre is involved in anti-people activities, playing with the future of cultivators, taking every step against interests of farmers by bringing in laws (referring to new farms laws) and exploiting them, I am satisfied that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has been seriously fulfilling its poll promises,” Gandhi said in the message.

Virtually speaking on the occasion, AICC’s Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia slammed the Centre saying that while the Central Vista project is the priority of the Union government, the Chhattisgarh government’s priority is its farmers and cattle-rearers.

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, the state government has halted several of its major projects, including the new state assembly building, Governor house and CM house buildings, but overcoming the challenges, it provided cash benefits to farmers, which reflects its concern for them, he said.

Besides, ₹7.17 crore was also transferred into the accounts of cattle-rearers as payment against the dung procurement between March 15 and May 15 under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

The RGKNY scheme was launched on May 21 last year with an aim to encourage crop production in the state. Under this scheme, the state government had given ₹5,628 crore at the rate of ₹10,000 per acre to about 19 lakh farmers in kharif season 2019-20 in four instalments for paddy cultivation.

During the kharif season 2020-21, farmers will be provided an input subsidy of ₹9,000 per acre for paddy cultivation.

(With inputs from PTI)