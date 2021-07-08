Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sonowal’s second stint in Delhi ends speculation about his future role
india news

Sonowal’s second stint in Delhi ends speculation about his future role

He was the minister of state (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports in the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2016. He returned to Assam to head the first BJP-led coalition government in the state in 2016
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:46 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to cabinet minister Sarbananda Sonowal, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (PTI)

Sarbananda Sonowal’s induction into the Union council of ministers has ended speculation about his role two months after he was replaced as chief minister even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Assam for a second time in a row under his leadership. His former state Cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma succeeded Sonowal, 58, as the chief minister in May.

Sarma was among those who congratulated Sonowal over his induction. “We are grateful to you for steering so successfully for five years. Your enormous administrative experience and acumen shall immensely benefit the government,” Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

This will be Sonowal’s second stint in the Union ministry. He was the minister of state (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports in the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2016. He returned to Assam to head the first BJP-led coalition government in the state in 2016.

Also Read | PM Modi’s Cabinet reshuffle: Scindia, Puri, Sonowal among bigwigs inducted

Sonowal, who will now be in charge of the ministries of Ports, Shipping, Waterways as well as the Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-rigpa, and Homeopathy, is known as jatiya nayak (hero of the community) for his role in Supreme Court’s scrapping of Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act in 2005. He petitioned the top court against the law, which was applicable only to Assam. The law shifted the onus of proving one is an undocumented immigrant on the accuser and police and not the suspected foreigner. In the Foreigners Act, applicable across India, the onus of proving one‘s citizenship lies on the person suspected to be an undocumented immigrant.

A graduate in arts, law, communication, and journalism from Dibrugarh and Gauhati universities, Sonowal headed the All-Assam Students Union from 1992 to 1999. He was the chairman of the North-East Students Union from 1994 to 2004 before he joined Asom Gana Parishad and went on to become a Lok Sabha member.

Sonowal, who was first elected to the state assembly in 2001, joined the BJP in 2011 and quickly rose to become the party’s state chief the next year. He was serving his second term as BJP’s Assam chief when he led the party to power in 2016. Sonowal is seen to be deeply religious, soft-spoken and someone with a clean image. He is known for his physical fitness and for being very particular about his health.

Sonowal, who was elected from the Majuli assembly seat in Assam this year, is expected to get the Rajya Sabha seat Biswajit Daimary vacated this year. Daimary is now the state assembly Speaker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Sumatran orangutan mom gently cradles her newborn baby. Watch viral video

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP