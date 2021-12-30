Soon, bill to free state temples from govt’s control, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the government plans to introduce a new bill to free temples and Hindus religious institutions in the state from government control. He announced this at the BJP state executive meeting in Hubli.

“Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session, a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations,” he said.

He pointed out that prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and are free to perform without government regulations.

According to Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department website, there are 34,558 temples in the state under comes under government regulation. Those generating more revenue will be under ‘A’, those generating little less revenue will be under ‘B’, and temples not generating any revenue would be under ‘C’. The idea is to make use of a portion of the revenue generated in ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories for rejuvenation of ‘C’ category temples. Among the famous temples coming under the department are Kollur Sri Mookambika temple, Chamundreshwari temple in Mysore and Ranganathaswamy temple in Mandya. The temples are regulated through Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment ACT 1997.

He further said that a task force would be set up to implement the anti-conversion law, and proper implementation will be undertaken. The Bill is yet to be cleared in the upper house. “Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says this (anti-conversion) law will be scrapped within a week if the Congress comes to power. His dream will not come true, they won’t come to power. The law ensuring freedom for all to practice their religion will remain permanently,” Bommai said.

Responding to the allegations, a Congress spokesperson said that people are watching how the BJP is targeting the minorities in the state. “First of all, the BJP came to power in the state with immoral methods since they couldn’t win a majority on their own. Drunk on this power, they passed legislation that are targeting minorities. People of the state will respond to this in the next elections,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, BJP’s senior Karnataka leader Anwar Manippady said that he won’t be attending the party’s two-day executive committee meeting being held in Hubli, because of the attitude of other leaders. “I’m an invitee also. I am the Executive Committee member of the party. I just returned from Mangaluru and at the last moment, I thought I will not go (to the meeting) because the attitude of them is not welcoming for us to go there. So, I won’t go there,” he told reporters.

Asked about the present BJP government in the state, he stated it has failed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concepts. “The concept of ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’ is been neglected and not happening at all... such a good concept has gone. They are going against it by totally neglecting minorities, especially Muslims.”

“I have umpteen examples of how they are harassing the Muslim minority by denying their rights for a decent burial. The burials, which have been functioning for 10 to 12 years in Goonadka, Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district and Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru and other places, hooligans with the help of police goondas in Sahakarnagar stopped and locked up a functioning mosque,” he said.

Manipaddy also accused the state government of taking no action against encroachments of Wakf properties, despite the Supreme Court order to look into the report submitted to the government, and alleged the culprits have indulged in heavy bribery.

CM Bommai did not respond to the questions on Manippady’s statements.