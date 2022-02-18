Sops, barbs galore as Punjab election campaign concludes

Chandigarh: High-pitched campaigning for the 117-member Punjab assembly came to an end on Friday evening, with political leaders making last-minute efforts to mobilise support for their candidates ahead of the February 20 elections.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Amarinder Singh and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the key leaders who campaigned on the last day.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state. The voting will take place between 8 am and 6 pm. The Election Commission of India earlier postponed the date of voting for the Assembly polls from February 14 to 20 on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which was celebrated on February 16.

Among the prominent candidates, Channi is contesting from Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala, Mann from Dhuri under Sangrur constituency, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East, Amarinder Singh of the Punjab Lok Congress from his family bastion Patiala Urban Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad in Fazilka.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of farmer unions, is contesting from Samrala in the Ludhiana district.

During a roadshow in Jalalabad, the bastion of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Kejriwal called upon the voters to root out the Akalis. Pitching for providing “honest” government to the people of Punjab as he attacked all rival parties for joining hands to prevent his party from coming to power.

Kejriwal also lashed out at the allegations that he had made separatist comments, calling them “comedy” and describing himself as the “world’s sweetest terrorist”.

Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Badal was in Abohar, where he cautioned against voting for the AAP as he highlighted the developmental projects carried out during his party’s 10-year tenure. “Save state’s river waters by not voting for AAP, if they managed to form the government here, they will divert state’s lifeline – its river waters towards Delhi,” he said.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who joined Amarinder Singh during a roadshow in Patiala, said: “Every vote for BJP and its ally will lead to the betterment of Punjab.”

“People of Patiala will always have a special place in my heart as they all belong to my extended family,” Amarinder said. The BJP has formed an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Channi campaigned for Sidhu in Amritsar East and his constituency Bhadaur, where he promised to stay put even after winning the elections. Addressing the crowd, Sidhu said: “Congress party has run a positive campaign, and not criticized anyone. We have conveyed people our plans to bring a change in the state”.

