Soren govt allots namaz hall in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP wants Hanuman temple

A controversy has erupted in Jharkhand after the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government ordered the allotment of a “namaz hall” on the Assembly premises. The order was issued by speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on September 2 and became public two days later.

A notification, signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker, read, "Allotment of room number TW 348 as Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building."

Soon after the BJP demanded a Hanuman temple on the Assembly premises be built and worship halls be earmarked for people of other religions, while the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress welcomed the move.

BJP leader Raghubar Das said the BJP will launch an agitation if the speaker's decision of allotment of a separate namaz hall was not withdrawn. Stating that MLAs in the ruling camp openly support the Taliban, Das said the latest move was a result of this ideology. “Otherwise any person who believes in democracy would not commit such an act. The Soren government is also tarnishing the dignity of constitutional institutions for appeasement and vote bank politics. This is not a good sign for Jharkhand," he added.

The former chief minister threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the speaker's order was not withdrawn.

BJP chief whip Viranchi Narayan has written to the speaker demanding he withdraws the order as he is "expected to protect constitutional values".

BJP leader Babulal Marandi said this was an unconstitutional step. “If the speaker of the Assembly had to take it then he should build a grand Hanuman temple in the Assembly premises for Hindus. Worship halls must be earmarked for people of other religions. The temple of democracy should remain so," the former chief minister said.

BJP leader CP Singh said, "The speaker should immediately get a grand Hanuman temple constructed on the assembly premises so that Hindu devotees can recite Hanuman Chalisa there."

In his letter, Narayan wrote, "You cancel your order of September 2 and take the trouble of withdrawing this unconstitutional, unparliamentary and irreligious order of Muslim appeasement while protecting the constitutional values, standards. If you are unable to set aside this order due to any pressure or appeasement, then I will be compelled to approach the court in this matter."

Marandi said, "The temple of democracy should remain the temple of democracy. We are against any such order."

Earlier, the ruling Congress and JMM issued a statement welcoming the Speaker's move. Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who had recently courted controversy by welcoming the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan in the Assembly, said, "The BJP has a habit of doing politics of religion. It just keeps on talking nonsense."

JMM general secretary Divya Kumar welcoming the speaker's decision said earlier too such an arrangement was made in Bihar assembly. ''There is nothing new in alloting a namaz hall in the Jharkhand House Assembly," he added.

Meanwhile, the speaker said there was nothing new about the latest and there was a practice of adjourning the House half an hour before the usual time so that Muslim legislators can offer Friday prayers.

Mahato said, "We respect everyone. This is a matter of faith. Why should we put a hindrance in it? And this is not a new thing. There is a practice in the Assembly that the House is adjourned half an hour before to offer Friday prayers."

Responding to a question on the BJP's accusations that the speaker is acting on political instructions, he said, "What can I do if someone speaks like this. Everyone has the right and freedom to express their views. There's no constitutional provision that one has to ask me before saying anything. It's their view."

(With inputs from agencies)

