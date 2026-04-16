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South Korean president Lee Jae Myung to visit India on three-day trip on April 19, meet PM Modi

Lee Jae Myung and PM Modi will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region".

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 01:18 pm IST
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit India and Vietnam in the coming days, a senior official said Thursday, as Seoul seeks to secure its fuel supplies to cushion the impact of the Middle East war.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will arrive in Hanoi later on Tuesday and meet with Vietnamese leader To Lam the following day.(AFP)

Lee will leave on Sunday for a three-day trip to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters.

The two leaders "are expected to reaffirm their mutual commitment to maintaining close coordination regarding energy supply chains amidst the turbulent international landscape", Wi said.

He added that the talks would seek to enhance cooperation in strategic sectors like shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and defence, and "lay the groundwork" for doubling two-way trade to $50 billion by 2030.

Lee and Modi will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region".

Lee will arrive in Hanoi later on Tuesday and meet with Vietnamese leader To Lam the following day, Wi said.

Senior South Korean and Chinese officials will also hold economic talks next week aimed at ensuring a stable trade environment despite the shock from the war, the Yonhap news agency reported Thursday, citing Seoul's foreign ministry.

 
south korea pm modi vietnam india visit
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / South Korean president Lee Jae Myung to visit India on three-day trip on April 19, meet PM Modi
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