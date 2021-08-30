Southern Railway launches Madurai-Sengottai daily special express train

The Southern Railway on Monday, August 30, flagged off operations of an unreserved special express train between Madurai and Sengottai in Tamil Nadu. The train is numbered 06504 from Madurai to Sengottai, while, in the reverse direction, it is numbered 06503.

The Madurai-Sengottai special express is a daily service, as announced by the Southern Railway. As per the announced schedule, it will depart from Madurai at 7:10am and reach Sengottai at 10:35am. The train’s scheduled departure time from Sengottai is 3:45pm on the same day, with the arrival time at Madurai being 7:10pm, exactly 12 hours after departing from the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu.

On the first day, the train began its journey at 7:11am, a minute behind schedule, according to National Train Enquiry System (NTES).

The daily special is scheduled to halt at the following stations: Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pamba Kovil Shandy, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi. This is the sequence of stoppages in the journey from Madurai; Tenkasi will be the first stoppage when the train leaves Sengottai later in the day.

12 general second-class coaches and two guard vans make up the Madurai-Sengottai special express train.

Railway Board had also approved two other unreserved special express trains beginning August 30. These are Tiruchirappalli-Karaikal-Tiruchirappalli DEMU Special (06490/06739) and Mayiladuturai-Tiruvarur-Mayiladuturai DEMU Special (06541/06542). While the former is a daily service, the latter will operate six days a week except Saturday.